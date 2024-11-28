The pre-Gameweek 13 press conferences are set to begin on Thursday, with six managers – including Arne Slot – facing the media.

We’ll have the headline Gameweek 13 team news from these pressers in the article below. We will gradually add more quotes if and when the press conferences become available to watch in full.

We should hear from the other 14 top-flight managers on Friday. For the latest on those clubs, check out our early team news round-up.

GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 13 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday’s #FPL Press Conferences ⏰ 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

⚒️ 1pm – Lopetegui

😇 1.15pm – Martin

🌳 1.30pm – Nuno

🚜 1.30pm – McKenna

🔴 3pm – Slot pic.twitter.com/MbVIr6v7VU — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) November 28, 2024

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Tariq Lamptey (calf) and Lewis Dunk (calf) will return to the Brighton squad on Friday after training this week.

However, the Seagulls will be without Carlos Baleba after the midfielder was sent off for two bookable offences last weekend.

There are also ongoing concerns over Ferdi Kadioglu (toe).

“Last week I already said that Lewis [Dunk] would be an option but this week he will be back in the squad! “Ferdi, we’re not sure if he will be available. We have to see day to day if he can train or not, then we have to make a decision. “Tariq [Lamptey] will be back, he will be back in the squad. And I think the rest will stay the same.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Fabian Hurzeler’s comments above imply that James Milner (hamstring), Jack Hinshelwood (knee) and Adam Webster (hamstring) remain out. None of them were sighted in any training images on Tuesday, to further that suggestion.

In a week in which many FPL managers are flocking to Joao Pedro, Hurzeler discussed his attacking options.

“Offensively we always have the ability and the quality to score goals because we have a big squad, especially when we see our offensive players. “We have different types of players. We have Evan, a target player. We have Joao, we have Danny, who is for me a hybrid player. We have on the wings different opportunities with Kaoru, with Simon, with Minteh, Solly March when he comes back, Gruda, Georginio. So there are a lot of opportunities and this gives us a great selection where I can choose and this gives us also a competition between each other. “They need to be ready to work hard for their place. They need to be ready to make sure that they deserve to play. At the moment they have proven it really good, that they are able to score in every situation of the game. And that’s also what we need to win games. “But in the end I always judge them by how they work against the ball and how they defend, how their mindset is, especially in defending against the ball – and that’s the way I judge them. But of course, in the end, I know that goals and assists make us win the games.” – Fabian Hurzeler on his attacking options

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) have been absent for months but the former is “improving”, according to his manager.

There are three more shorter-term concerns, meanwhile.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson sat out the defeat to Arsenal with niggles they’ve been managing, while Anthony Elanga (shoulder) was described as being in a “lot of pain” at the Emirates before being hooked at half-time.

All three will be assessed ahead of the weekend.

“We still have tomorrow. We have to assess the players and see how they are. Improving, improving. Danilo is also improving. Let’s see tomorrow how they are so they can help the team.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson

“The same [with Elanga], the same. We are still assessing him. He came out with a very painful situation [last weekend] but the doctors are taking care of him.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Anthony Elanga

WEST HAM UNITED

There is one known new concern from Monday in the shape of Jeanclair Todibo, who had to come off at St James’ Park.

The centre-half is not alone in being a concern for the visit of Arsenal, however.

“The news is that we have two or three little problems that we have to assess tomorrow. With Todibo in the last match and two players more but we have to wait until tomorrow morning to assess and to know exactly if they are going to be able or not for the next big challenge that we have against Arsenal. “I prefer not [to say who they are]. Let’s see. I am positive… that all of them can be ready.” – Julen Lopetegui

Mohammed Kudus serves the final game of a five-match ban, while Niclas Fullkrug (Achilles) presumably remains out – as he has done since September.

IPSWICH TOWN

Kieran McKenna reports the Tractor Boys have no fresh issues from the game against Manchester United.

Kalvin Phillips and Ben Johnson missed out in Gameweek 12 with minor injuries and both will be assessed to see if they can feature against Nottingham Forest.

Nathan Broadhead (groin) is back in training, something Jacob Greaves (hamstring) has been doing since last week. McKenna said he had a welcome selection headache at centre-half, with Cameron Burgess impressing in Greaves’ stead.

George Hirst (knee) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) remain out, meanwhile. A scan has revealed that Hirst will be sidelined until after Christmas.

SOUTHAMPTON

There is mixed news on the two fresh concerns from Sunday’s defeat to Liverpool.

Paul Onuachu and Adam Lallana both came off at St Mary’s last weekend but the former could still feature at the Amex. He’ll be assessed over the coming 24 hours or so.

Lallana, however, will miss the “next couple of games” with a hamstring issue.

Jan Bednarek (knee), Aaron Ramsdale (finger), Ross Stewart (hamstring), Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) and Will Smallbone (hamstring) remain sidelined.