  1. Avery
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Lewis replacement (got up to 5.5M)

    A. Timber
    B. Pedro Porro
    C. Digne
    D. Gusto (back after virus and Reece is out)

    ? thanks

    1. Captain Mal
        5 mins ago

        A by far I think.

    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is this a roll?

      Raya
      Gabriel Mykolenko RAN
      Saka Palmer Mbeumo Salah
      Cunha Isak Wood

      Fabianksi Rogers Lewis Greaves

      1. Captain Mal
          4 mins ago

          Assuming Gabriel is ok, yes.

        • g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Gtg, who’s Cap?

      2. LC1
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Afternoon chaps,

        Any suggestions on my transfer for this week. Defence looks strugg.

        Flekken
        Gabriel* Konate* VdB
        Salah Son(c) Mbeumo Palmer
        Welbeck Cunha Watkins

        Lewis Dibling Greaves*

        1 FT and 1.1ITB.

        Will be bringing Saka in for Son next GW.

        Cheers!

