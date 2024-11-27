122
  1. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Palmer capt. stock going up

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Not an all. Salah G&A + 3PS vs City

  2. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    It's painful watching Madrid play with half of their team injured. Very different game this would be with Vini, Rodrygo, Eder and Carvajal

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      I’m quite enjoying it mineself.

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        Enjoy this! https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26899597
        (Spent too long on it for less than one person to actually see it!)

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          The Bard of FFS! Outstanding work.

          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            High praise coming from thee. Though art mine template.

    2. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      My heart bleeds for them

    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Madrid fan?

  3. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Gakpo G

  4. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Gakpo G

  5. F4L
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    gakpo g
    robbo a

  6. F4L
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    early subbing for watkins

  7. Etihader
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Funny fact: Salah missed all his pens in PL when I captained him.

    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Betting you found it less funny at the time?

      1. Etihader
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        That’s why I try not to captain him where possible 😉

  8. F4L
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    15 from 15 for Liverpool. can just rest now in remaining CL matches

  9. Man Chest Hair United
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    I have kept Tent so far but unsure whether to sell. Which is best here

    A Trent to Timber
    B Lewis to van Heke
    C save

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      1. Man Chest Hair United
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks do you think Trent will start vs city?

  10. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Is that Lord Farquaad that came on left back for Real?!

  11. Free Hat
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Such a shame Bradley doesnt start normally.
    Deserving of a starting spot in PL every time I watch him play.

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Next season.

    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Perhaps trent goes to real in january?
      Am sure pool would appreciate some money outta him.

    3. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Him and Kellegher far too good for the bench

      1. Free Hat
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        True

  12. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    Is there anything more nauseating than the sound of Steve McManaman's voice!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Fran Drescher’s voice.

  13. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Hope bradley didnt injure himself

  14. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bradley hamstring injury

  15. F4L
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    controversy at the death!

  16. I'm out of name ideas
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Up the pool.

  17. dhamphiir
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Rogers G

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      not sure that was a foul tbh. arm did go across the gk though

    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Disallowed

      1. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Nowt wrong with that goal... keeper was fine.

  18. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Fu Endrick if you broke Konate at the end.

  19. Yozzer
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who would you rather keep for the long run.

    Rogers or Samenyo?

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Similar dilemma but I’ve decided to keep both.
      Will have a mid of:
      Salah - Saka - Palmer- Semenyo - Rogers

      1. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah I can't really sell Mbuemo ATM so unfortunately has to be one of them.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      semenyo for sure, rogers is tiring

      1. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        just now

        He is annoying

  20. Mighty Duck
      24 mins ago

      Villa robbed.

    • RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Not looking too great there for Konate

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Quansah time?

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Very well could be! Do we dare go there haha!

        2. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Gomez I'd say if Konaté is injured.

    • Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Carlsberg don't do great starts to the season for Liverpool, but if they did......

      *other lagers are available. Ask at the bar.

    • Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Konate injury maybe

      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        He played the whole match though so maybe not a serious one.

      2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Happened right at the end and he looked in real pain....I bought him in last week FFS

    • David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Quansah is... 3.9m!

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Could fall even lower once people realise Gomez is ahead of him in the pecking order.

    • Etihader
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Aston Villa which, according to all content creators, has poor defense, conceded 1 goal in 5 champions league games. In fact, it is the only team in Europe which did not concede against Bayern.

      I can’t see myself captaining Palmer against Villa. They definitely know how to dry out games.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        It's Emery in Europe, innit?!

      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        looked better with kamara back today as well

      3. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Tell that to Palace...

      4. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Look at their league form. Is it that they are putting too much into europe or are they playing a different way because they are the underdogs in europe? They've conceded 2 against some of the worst attacks in the league - Everton, Palace, Ipswich. Watch the highlights of that Palace game, how easily Sarr walked through the middle of their ridiculous line. Chelsea could have a field day although Kamara and if he's fit Konsa being back will help a lot.

    • The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Looking like Nistlerooy to Leicester.

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Flol, Championship next

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Good memories for him...
        https://youtu.be/AOI2g4H-Du4?si=8RG9-znX2qWoQRqx

    • Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      This week's captain decision will bw tough

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        be

      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        the guy on 10 ppg is facing the worst defence in the league

      3. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah between 3 or 4. Pedro, Palmer and Saka. Might still bring in Salah for a hit.

      4. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        It will be tough and because nearly everyone owns the same main assets the captaincy is huge every week to your rank. I'm leaning towards Saka because they look really on it again now Odegaard is back and I think West Ham were very lucky not to concede a few at St James Park on Monday and they did look a defence to target before. Chelsea could really exploit that Villa high line though and Villa generally have struggled after europe. And Salah is Salah and we all know how ropey City are at the moment. They are all legit options and because of that I don't see the need to punt on Pedro but I'm sure some will.

    • FHRITP
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Surely Reece James needs to just retire?

      Feel for him, must be soul destroying managing a handful of games a season and spending the rest in rehab.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Very unfortunate, a very talented player.

    • boroie
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Anyone able to confirm that this requires a WC to fix?

      1FT 0.1ITB

      Raya Virginia
      Gabriel* RAN Porro THB Johnson*
      Salah Bruno Semenyo* ESR Rogers
      Haaland Isak Vardy

