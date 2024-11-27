The team news for Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) likely won’t be as eventful as what we saw last week.

Then, after the final international break of 2024, a wave of flags had to be cleared up in the pre-match pressers.

This week, however, we do have seven clubs in midweek European action. There are possible repercussions from those fixtures on the injury front.

On Thursday and Friday, we’ll have press conference round-ups in article, video and podcast form.

Until then, this piece provides an early summary of all 20 Premier League clubs.

ARSENAL

The Gunners’ injury situation has improved dramatically in recent weeks, to the point that even Kieran Tierney (hamstring) is fit.

In terms of medium-term injuries, Ben White is out for “months” after undergoing knee surgery over the international break. Mikel Arteta also said last Friday that Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) will be “out for a period”.

As you may have read in our Scout Notes, there’s one fresh concern from Tuesday night.

Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off after 84 minutes of Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Sporting, with not much of an update from his manager.

“We don’t know because he said he was feeling some discomfort. I was about to make the change of [Raheem Sterling] but I couldn’t make the sub and we had to make other ones.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Magalhaes, speaking on Tuesday

ASTON VILLA

Villa welcomed back Ezri Konsa (hip) and Boubacar Kamara (hamstring) to their squad for Wednesday’s clash with Juventus. Kamara started, while Konsa was among the substitutes.

The pair had missed out in Gameweek 12.

Amadou Onana (knee) and Jacob Ramsey (hamstring) remained sidelined in midweek. Neither player is thought to be seriously injured.

BOURNEMOUTH

Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Alex Scott (knee) and Julian Araujo (hamstring) are on the Cherries’ injury list, while it’s one in, one out on the suspension front.

Ryan Christie is back from a ban but Antoine Semenyo will miss out after collecting his fifth booking of the season.

BRENTFORD

Kristoffer Ajer (foot) looks set to miss out again, along with longer-term absentees Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring).

Having featured in a behind-closed-doors game over the November break, Gustavo Nunes (back) will hope to make a competitive return. Last week’s draw with Everton came too soon for the winger.

Christian Norgaard was dismissed for serious foul play in that stalemate on Merseyside but the Bees have since had the red card rescinded. He’s free to feature in Gameweek 13, then.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Brighton will be without Carlos Baleba after the midfielder was sent off for two bookable offences last Saturday.

We’re expecting James Milner (hamstring) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) to remain sidelined, too. Adam Webster (hamstring) was said to be “close” last week but we didn’t spot him in any training images on Tuesday. Neither did we see Jack Hinshelwood (knee).

Solly March (knee/match fitness), Tariq Lamptey (calf) and Lewis Dunk (calf) were all on the grass but Dunk may have been doing mere individual work.

CHELSEA

Reece James (hamstring) is the only member of the senior Chelsea squad who is definitely on the sidelines.

“We cannot say because we do not know how long the recovery time is. He is getting better and better day by day. We are there waiting for him – no rush. “We do not know exactly and that’s why we do not know how many days he needs. The only thing we can say is he is getting better and better.” – Enzo Maresca on Reece James, speaking on Wednesday

Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto were both struggling with illness going into Gameweek 12; Colwill played, Gusto didn’t. Both have been sighted in training this week.

Meanwhile, Pedro Neto missed out against Leicester City with a knock picked up while away from Portugal.

Neither Neto nor Gusto feature against Heidenheim – but then neither will a cluster of other first-teamers.

“They will train with us. We do not want to take any risks for tomorrow’s game but they should both be available for the weekend.” – Enzo Maresca on Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto, speaking of Wednesday

CRYSTAL PALACE

Eberechi Eze (hamstring) should be back in the Palace squad this weekend. The influential midfielder was in training ahead of Gameweek 12 but wasn’t rushed back for the trip to Villa Park.

There’s a chance we see Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) return, too. Oliver Glasner was targeting a comeback at some point over this three-game week, although Saturday could come too early.

Adam Wharton (groin) likely won’t be back until Gameweek 15 at the earliest.

Chadi Riad (knee) and Matheus Franca (groin) remain out injured, while Daichi Kamada serves game two of a three-match ban.

EVERTON

Armando Broja (foot) played 45 minutes of the under-21s’ clash with Watford on Monday. Given that Sean Dyche said the on-loan striker needed a “games programme” to get match-fit, he still may not be in the matchday squad in Gameweek 13.

Youssef Chermiti (foot) had his first day of team training a week ago but considering that Dyche said the young forward was behind Broja in his recovery, there’s even less chance of seeing him.

James Garner (back), Tim Iroegbunam (foot) and Seamus Coleman (hamstring) are expected to remain unavailable, too. Coleman was on the grass ahead of Gameweek 12 but only with the sports science team.

FULHAM

Harrison Reed (knee) remains out: he was ruled out for 5-6 weeks after undergoing surgery over the international break.

There’s a fresh concern over Joachim Andersen, too. Marco Silva said the defender felt “something in his calf” before hobbling off against Wolves on Saturday.

Sander Berge missed that defeat but we’ve not yet seen a reason as to why.

IPSWICH TOWN

George Hirst (knee) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) remain out for the Tractor Boys.

Ben Johnson meanwhile missed out on the draw with Manchester United with a “little injury” picked up over the international break. Kieran McKenna isn’t sure if he’ll be back for Gameweek 13.

Kalvin Phillips (niggly injury) and Nathan Broadhead (groin) didn’t feature either, having been flagged as doubts ahead of the game.

Jacob Greaves (hamstring) had been back in training ahead of Gameweek 12 but wasn’t involved.

LEICESTER CITY

Abdul Fatawu (knee), Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) are on the injury list for Leicester.

The Foxes will have a new man in the dugout this weekend, interim or otherwise, following Steve Cooper’s sacking. He’ll hopefully be a little more trustworthy when it comes to team news and offer us the latest on Harry Winks, who hobbled out of the Chelsea game on Saturday with a groin injury.

Jannik Vestergaard was omitted from the Gameweek 12 squad purely for “tactical” reasons, amid rumours of a fallout with Cooper.

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) returned to the Liverpool squad for the midweek clash with Real Madrid.

He had hobbled out of the Gameweek 12 win over Aston Villa and hadn’t featured since.

Wednesday’s Champions League tie came too soon for Alisson (hamstring), Federico Chiesa (unknown injury) and Diogo Jota (rib), however.

Kostas Tsimikas meanwhile failed to recover from the unspecified issue that kept him out of the five-goal thriller at Southampton.

“Trent is in the squad but he will not be available to start. He can maybe make a few minutes, in an ideal world he maybe doesn’t, but if it is really necessary he can make a few minutes tomorrow but he is not going to start.” “Federico is not in the squad yet. He is training with us, not the whole session, but mostly one or two parts of the session. “Alisson is not there yet, Diogo is not there yet, Kostas is not there – he is having an injury as well, so it’s quite a list for us as well.” – Arne Slot, speaking on Tuesday

MANCHESTER CITY

Mateo Kovacic (unknown), Rodri (knee) and Oscar Bobb (leg) are still sidelined.

It remains to be seen if John Stones (foot) has rejoined the injury list, meanwhile. The centre-half came off after only 45 minutes in Gameweek 12, with his absence from Tuesday’s draw with Feyenoord – and training before it – raising fears of another lay-off.

Ruben Dias (muscle) at least was back from injury and on the bench in midweek.

And Jeremy Doku (hamstring), while not involved against Feyenoord, has been seen in training.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Harry Maguire (muscle) and Lisandro Martinez (unknown) are back in training, although only the latter has any chance of featuring against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

“Not Harry. Licha is ready. He didn’t stop [playing] too much time so I feel he is ready. It is a different situation with Harry, we need them both but they are in a different situation. They are both training, Harry soon will be on the pitch also.” – Ruben Amorim

Leny Yoro (foot) and Victor Lindelof (hamstring) weren’t involved at Carrington on Wednesday, however. The former is injury-free, while the latter return from Sweden duty with an issue.

“He is available to train but we are working on his fitness. This is important. He is a young guy, this is a massive club. It’s very important the first image, so we will try to put it together because he’s a great talent. We believe a lot in him and we are trying to prepare the best way to start with Leny.” – Ruben Amorim on Leny Yoro

Jonny Evans was also missing from Wednesday’s open training session but it’s unknown whether that was due to injury.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Emil Krafth (collarbone) remain on the sidelines for Newcastle.

There are now concerns over Bruno Guimaraes (quad) and Joe Willock (knock), who had to be substituted in the loss to West Ham United.

“There’s slight concern at this moment in time. We don’t know the details of their injuries so we’ll wait and see. Hopefully nothing too serious.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock, speaking on Monday

Willock was sighted in training on Wednesday, Bruno not.

Dan Burn returns from suspension, while Callum Wilson (back) and Kieran Trippier (hamstring) were on the bench in Gameweek 12.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Longer-term absentees Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) weren’t the only Forest players missing in Gameweek 12.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson sat out the defeat to Arsenal with niggles they’ve been managing for a while. Nuno Espirito Santo hopes the duo will be back in Gameweek 13.

Anthony Elanga (shoulder), described as being in a “lot of pain” at the Emirates before being hooked at half-time, faced a scan to determin the extent of his injury.

SOUTHAMPTON

Jan Bednarek (knee), Aaron Ramsdale (finger), Ross Stewart (hamstring), Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) and Will Smallbone (hamstring) are expected to remain sidelined for Friday’s match at the Amex.

Bednarek and Ramsdale were ruled out for “weeks” last Thursday, while the other three have unavailable for a while.

There were two fresh concerns from Sunday’s defeat to Liverpool. Russell Martin is hopeful that Paul Onuachu was just “fatigued” when coming off at St Mary’s but Adam Lallana is a bigger worry with a hamstring issue.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Mikey Moore (virus), Richarlison (hamstring) and Wilson Odobert (hamstring) remain out, while Rodrigo Bentancur serves game two of a seven-match suspension.

Joining the injury list for “months” this week is Guglielmo Vicario, who suffered a fractured ankle in Gameweek 12.

“It’s not going to be weeks, it’ll be months. He’s had surgery and there’s certain timelines. Because it is Vic, and I don’t like giving timelines so early in a process like that because it puts undue pressure on the players and some expectations, but once we get past the rehab stage and he’s getting out there we’ll have a clearer idea.” – Ange Postecoglou on the length of Gugliemo Vicario’s absence

Postecoglou effectively confirmed that Fraser Forster would deputise between the sticks, ruling out a move for a free agent.

Cristian Romero (toe) could be the only name back for Gameweek 13 but even that isn’t a certainty.

“Cuti [Romero] is getting better. He’s a lot closer. We’re hoping he’ll be out there training with the group with a bit of luck by the back end of this week. If not, definitely next week. “Mikey’s the other one, and we’re still taking it slowly with him, it’s still probably a couple of weeks before he’ll be ready to get properly back into it. Micky’s on course, working hard, training. It’s day by day with him, we have to make sure he ticks off all the boxes before.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking to Spurs’ in-house club media on Wednesday

Timo Werner and Destiny Udogie are at least fine after needing treatment at the Etihad on Saturday night.

WEST HAM UNITED

Mohammed Kudus serves the final game of a five-match ban, while Niclas Fullkrug (Achilles) presumably remains out – as he has done since September.

The one new concern from Monday is Jeanclair Todibo, who had to come off at St James’ Park. Julen Lopetegui wasn’t sure of the extent of the issue when asked after full-time.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Santiago Bueno (muscle), Pablo Sarabia (calf), Craig Dawson (illness) and Sam Johnstone (illness) all sat out the win over Fulham but Gary O’Neil said he expected them back for Gameweek 13.

Pedro Lima (ankle) was nearing a return a week ago, too.

Yerson Mosquera (knee), Boubacar Traore (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) remain out.