75 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Neale is an absolute machine when it comes to these Saturday night/Sunday morning scout note articles. They're so good. A genuine joy to read with a cup of hot java.

    Open Controls
    1. hnmfm
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      He's such a great lad

      Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Glad you're delighted with Neale's machine.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        He's pumped 3 sublime articles out on the bounce since 1am last night. Hats off.

        Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    As expected Bradley comes in for TAA.

    Gakpo LW and Nunez CF

    https://x.com/LFC/status/1860665939290968164?t=WqQfJPPrFEKxE_YuenUUBw&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Whaddabout ManU?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Half 4 KO

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          Oh yeah, my bad

          Open Controls
  3. Button Phobic
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    A Mbeumo
    B Johnson

    Need to get rid of one. Which one?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Not the one playing LEI (H) and on pens

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Johnson

      Open Controls
    3. Button Phobic
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Mbeumo had a quiet came, Johnson scored. But the latter was benched and Mbeumo has Leicester and on pens…….
      Bye to the Spurs bloke

      Open Controls
  4. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Salah against Fraser? Lol

    Open Controls
  5. Waylander
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Is Jackson making a case as the superior Chelsea attacking option in FPL?
    In the first half Palmer was very deep. They must have had a word to him at half time as he was more advanced but it seems that he’s given license to roam and has a tendency to drop deep to get on the ball and it limits his attacking output considerably.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      This article sums up the reason why there was a tactical change. If he scored the goal Madueke blocked, it would be a different narrative

      Open Controls
      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Would it? One goal vs an awful Leicester team is nothing to write home about.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          1 game data sample where Maresca was forced to make a tactical change due to Gusto being ill shouldn't change folks opinions on Palmer as a FPL pick imo

          Open Controls
    2. JÆKS ⭐
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Noticed that as well. Still think Palmer is the one to get though, could/should have scored if not for Madueke.

      Open Controls
      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Yes Madueke was terrible but this was Palmer’s single clear cut chance in 90 mins vs a very poor Leicester side.

        Open Controls
        1. JÆKS ⭐
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          True, but he is that kinda player that can get 10 points from 1 chance. Bit Salah-esque for some of the games he had

          Open Controls
    3. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yes but better to have Palmer since not a lot of great mids yet there are so many good forwards at this time. Front 7 like this seems best to me. Of course you could double up Chelsea attack but not for me.

      Salah Palmer Saka Bruno
      Isak Cunha Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        That’s close to mine Jackson not Isak

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          This will be me after next week. Right now I don't have Cunha. Binning Mbeumo to get him.

          Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Jackson seems nailed, plays most minutes, great hold-up play, quick & involved in most advanced play.

      What’s not to like?

      Open Controls
  6. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    I benched Joao Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      I benched Cunha

      Open Controls
    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Ouch

      Open Controls
    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I benched Pedro Porro

      Open Controls
    4. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Playing the fixtures and not the better players …

      Open Controls
    5. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      I benched Cunha, Porro and Van den Berg

      Open Controls
      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        You win, crikey!

        Open Controls
    6. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      I've never been a fan of a quality first sub. Ties up money that could be used to strengthen your starting 11 and you are also running a high risk of benching returns.

      Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Southampton XI: McCarthy, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Downes, Dibling, Fernandes, Lallana, Fraser, Walker-Peters, Onuachu, Armstrong

    Subs: Lumley, Manning, Bree, Sugawara, Aribo, Sulemana, Ugochukwu, Brereton Díaz, Archer

    Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Núñez

    Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Morton, Díaz

    Open Controls
    1. JÆKS ⭐
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      That Saints team looks so awful actually

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        And watch when this is the match Salah blanks

        Open Controls
        1. HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Usually goes just like that...

          Open Controls
    2. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Come on You Reds - Bye Bye Man City

      Open Controls
    3. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      McCarthy.
      5 goals for Salah please.

      Open Controls
  8. JÆKS ⭐
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    With a rotating trio of Semenyo Wood J.Pedro

    Surely it makes no sense to try and get Cunha in there as well, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Give Wood next week then get Cunha in?

      Open Controls
      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Means benching Pedro or Semenyo for a good fixture for them as well, each week

        Open Controls
  9. JÆKS ⭐
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Rotating for 2 spots that is

    Open Controls
  10. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    no tsimikas in squad

    Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Is there a case for going double Pool defence if Trents out for more than couple of weeks?

    Open Controls
    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Isnt he supposed to come back for the Real game already possibly?

      Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      3 hours ago

      I will be but with Alisson when he's back.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours ago

      Depends on the Liverpool defenders you are looking to get. Assuming you are referring to Bradley then no as it's a short term transfer so seems a waste of a transfer.

      Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      VVD / Konate probably the best combo taking goal threat, price and guaranteed minutes into account.

      Open Controls
    5. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Unless one's the keeper then probably not.
      GK
      ARS LIV + RAN/Hall + 2 x "4m"

      Open Controls
  12. Mozumbus
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Does below moves justify WC
    Out: Haaland, Evanilson, ESR, Sangare, Gvardiol
    In: JPedro, SLarsen, Palmer, Saka, Saliba
    Bench Rogers
    Yes or No?

    Open Controls
    1. Radulfo28773
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      From my own experience… get Cunha not Larsen if you can!

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Short of funds
        Got Son and Solanke already whom I don't want to offload now

        Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Short of funds
      Got Son and Solanke already whom I don't want to offload now

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Son is unnecessary.

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Why

          Open Controls
  13. Manani
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    McNeil > Saka (-4)??

    Open Controls
    1. Radulfo28773
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Yes. Done it already

      Open Controls
  14. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    "The Danny Drinkwater derby" - love it!

    Open Controls
  15. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Would appreciate Salah red card for biting today.

    Open Controls
  16. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    How come a guy in my mini league did 3 transfers for a 4 pt hit last GW, then did 2 more this week yet didn’t get 4 points deducted this time around?

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Do you have an FPL ID?

      Open Controls
    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Need to see this, link?

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Doesn't make sense. Post a link to his FPL team

      Open Controls
  17. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Let's go Mo!

    Open Controls
  18. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Flekken
    Gabriel Dunk Greaves
    Salah Saka Palmer Mbuemo
    Isak Solanke Cunha

    (Fabianski Winks Pau Mykolenko)

    A) Save FT
    B) Flekken to Raya
    B) Pau/Mykolenko to Timber

    Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Solanke is Pedro**

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Good team. I'd definitely save your FT this week.

      Open Controls
  19. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    New article - Southampton v Liverpool team news: Gakpo in for Diaz, Darwin starts

    Open Controls
  20. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Wood to Cunha
    Or
    Haaland to Cunha

    If I do latter opens up lots of options with money

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Exactly.

      Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  21. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    On 12 points with Salah (C), Bruno, Davis and Fabianski to go.

    Can I still get a green?

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      It's possible, unlikely though.

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        If Davis scores and Fabianski keeps a clean sheet (the latter means Isak blanks)

        Open Controls
      • CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Unlikely, given Salah's EO. Your other 3 players would need to score well.

        Open Controls

