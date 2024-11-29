Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between Manchester United and Everton.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 13:30 GMT on Sunday 1 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN UNITED

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Man United 12 16 0 WLDWD 15th Everton 12 11 -7 WDLDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):