Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between Manchester United and Everton.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 13:30 GMT on Sunday 1 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN UNITED
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Man United
|12
|16
|0
|WLDWD
|15th
|Everton
|12
|11
|-7
|WDLDD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):