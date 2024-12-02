With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re getting insight and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General reveals his plans for Gameweek 14 and beyond.

Gameweek 13 Review

In summary, it was another good Gameweek! Over the past two weekends, my overall rank has jumped from 751k to 111k thanks to having the big guns in midfield and no Erling Haaland (£15.0m) up front.

The free transfer was used to replace Rico Lewis (£4.7m) with Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.9m), who got a big fat zero. This sums up defenders as a whole so far this season.

One of my takeaways from last season was to trust Cole Palmer (£11.0m) more often this year with the armband, which worked out nicely in Gameweek 13.

I had to fight off the urge to move from Chris Wood (£6.6m) to Joao Pedro (£5.8m) ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion’s home game against Southampton. Thankfully the patience was rewarded, as it often is in this game. The question now is whether to keep the New Zealander or not…

Gameweek 14 Bus Team



