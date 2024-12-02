170
  1. ct mariner
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Play Onana or Fab?

    Currently on Onana

    1. pl4y8oi
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Fab better simply for the fixture, Arsenal is on form right now

  2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
      10 mins ago

      Who to start: Mbeumo or Rogers? Coin toss?

      1. pl4y8oi
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Start rogers, better fixture

      2. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        I always go the penalty taker

    • The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      G2G? Bench correct?

      Raya
      RAN Konsa Lewis
      (P)almer Saka Mbeumo Salah Rogers
      Haaland Raul

      Bench: Fab Wissa Faes VdB

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        *Raul is Pedro!

    • FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Live FPL's predictions for tonight:

    • FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      5 risers: Saka + Kluivert + Wissa + Sanchez + Kerkez

      Shortlist of 23 fallers, maybe ~10 of them will happen. Notable: Martinelli, McNeil, Solanke, Diaz, DCL, Barnes, Welbeck, VdV, ...

