Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Arsenal and Manchester United.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday 4 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

ARSENAL

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Arsenal 13 25 +12 DLDWW 9th Man United 13 19 +4 LDWDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



