Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Arsenal and Manchester United.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday 4 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ARSENAL
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|13
|25
|+12
|DLDWW
|9th
|Man United
|13
|19
|+4
|LDWDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):