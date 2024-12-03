Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Aston Villa and Brentford.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday 4 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ASTON VILLA

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Brentford 13 20 +3 WLWDW 12th Aston Villa 13 19 -3 DLLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



