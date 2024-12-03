Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Aston Villa and Brentford.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday 4 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ASTON VILLA
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Brentford
|13
|20
|+3
|WLWDW
|12th
|Aston Villa
|13
|19
|-3
|DLLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):