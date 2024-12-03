Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 20:15 GMT on Thursday 5 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BOURNEMOUTH

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Tottenham 13 20 +14 LWLWD 13th Bournemouth 13 18 +1 DWLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



