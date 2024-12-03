Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 20:15 GMT on Thursday 5 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BOURNEMOUTH
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Tottenham
|13
|20
|+14
|LWLWD
|13th
|Bournemouth
|13
|18
|+1
|DWLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):