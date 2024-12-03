Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 4 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

EVERTON

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 15th Everton 13 11 -11 DLDDL 18th Wolves 13 9 -10 DDWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



