Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Thursday 5 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
FULHAM
BRIGHTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Brighton
|13
|23
|+5
|LDWWD
|10th
|Fulham
|13
|19
|0
|DWWLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):