Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace.
The match at Portman Road kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 3 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
IPSWICH
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|17th
|Crystal Palace
|13
|9
|-7
|WDLDD
|19th
|Ipswich
|13
|9
|-11
|LDWDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):