Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 3 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

IPSWICH

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 17th Crystal Palace 13 9 -7 WDLDD 19th Ipswich 13 9 -11 LDWDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



