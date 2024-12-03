Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Leicester City and West Ham United.

The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 20:15 GMT on Tuesday 3 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LEICESTER

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 14th West Ham 13 15 -7 WLDWL 16th Leicester 13 10 -11 LDLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



