Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Leicester City and West Ham United.
The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 20:15 GMT on Tuesday 3 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LEICESTER
WEST HAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|West Ham
|13
|15
|-7
|WLDWL
|16th
|Leicester
|13
|10
|-11
|LDLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):