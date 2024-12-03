Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Newcastle United and Liverpool.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 4 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NEWCASTLE
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|13
|34
|+18
|DWWWW
|11th
|Newcastle
|13
|19
|0
|LWWLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):