Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Newcastle United and Liverpool.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 4 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NEWCASTLE

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 13 34 +18 DWWWW 11th Newcastle 13 19 0 LWWLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



