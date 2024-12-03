Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clash between Southampton and Chelsea.
The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 4 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CHELSEA
SOUTHAMPTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Chelsea
|13
|25
|+12
|WDDWW
|20th
|Southampton
|13
|5
|-15
|LWLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):