Fantasy EFL: FA Cup Round Three fixtures

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 17 is well underway, as the Championship and two League Two sides kicked off the action. Managers get the joy of looking forward to 24 fixtures across League One and League Two on Tuesday and Wednesday! Additionally, two League Two games were played, including a double for Fleetwood Town and Colchester United, which ended 0-0.

Nevertheless, the majority of League One and Two sides featured in the FA Cup on the weekend. We saw some giant-killings and shock scores, while various non-league clubs caused major upsets, sending several EFL teams packing.

Here, we go through the list of fixtures ahead for all relevant EFL sides. The magic of the Cup is alive!

Please note: how this will affect the Fantasy EFL schedule remains to be seen. All games are scheduled to be played in Gameweek 23, which features no Championship sides regardless given the Cup’s schedule. However, all League One and League Two sides that remain in the competition will either have their fixture rescheduled or moved to midweek of Gameweek 23. Also make sure to consult our updated Fixture Ticker [free members access] for the latest news on matches.

THIRD ROUND DRAW

The ties will be played over the weekend of January 10 – 13 2025. Check our updated Fixture Ticker [free members access] for the latest match news.

HOME AWAY Southampton [Premier League] Swansea City [Championship] Exeter City [League One] Oxford United [Championship] Leyton Orient [League Two] Derby County [Championship] Reading [League One] Burnley [Championship] Norwich City [Championship] Brighton & Hove Albion [Premier League] Manchester City [Premier League] Salford City [League Two] Millwall [Championship] Dagenham & Redbridge [National League] Liverpool [Premier League] Accrington Stanley [League Two] Bristol City [Championship] Wolves [Premier League] Preston North End [Championship] Charlton Athletic [League One] Chelsea [Premier League] Morecambe [League Two] Middlesbrough [Championship] Blackburn Rovers [Championship] Bournemouth [Premier League] WBA [Championship] Mansfield Town [League One] Wigan Athletic [League One] Hull City [Championship] Doncaster Rovers [League Two] Sunderland [Championship] Stoke City [Championship] Leicester City [Premier League] QPR [Championship] Brentford [Premier League] Plymouth Argyle [Championship] Coventry City [Championship] Sheffield Wednesday [Championship] Newcastle United [Premier League] Bromley [League Two] Everton [Premier League] Peterborough United [League One] Wycombe Wanderers [League One] Portsmouth [Championship] Birmingham City [League One] Lincoln City [League One] Leeds United [Championship] Harrogate Town [League Two] Nottingham Forest [Premier League] Luton Town [Championship] Sheffield United [Championship] Cardiff City [Championship] Ipswich Town [Premier League] Bristol Rovers [League One] Fulham [Premier League] Watford [Championship] Crystal Palace [Premier League] Stockport County [League One]

FA Cup Round Three: Eye-catching ties

Below, we’ve listed the seven key ties that caught our eye. While there are many EFL sides facing Premier League giants, or teams in higher divisions, we’ll do a full synopsis when all dates are announced. For now, here’s a line on each game:

1. Manchester City vs Salford City

Salford City’s dream clash with Manchester United may have slipped away. Nevertheless, their sights are now set on a tantalising trip to the Etihad Stadium. Owned by a star-studded group of ex-Manchester United players, this League Two side could spring a surprise against City’s current form.

2. Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge

We have a London derby in store for one of two non-league sides, as the Daggers travel to The Den to upset the Lions. The last time these two faced off was in the FA Cup, seeing Millwall win a third round replay 5-0 in front of their home faithful. After defeating AFC Wimbledon 1-2 (A) to reach the third round, can Ben Strevens’ side overcome another London rival?

3. Chelsea vs Morecambe

The Shrimps get the chance of revenge over the West Londoners after the Blues defeated them 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in the 2020/21 season. It’s their fourth appearance in the third round within the last five seasons for Derek Adams’ side.

4.Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley

The ‘Owd Reds get a chance of a giant-killing when they travel to Anfield to take on Premier League leaders Liverpool. This is the second occasion the clubs have faced off – the last time was in 1956! This tie also means more for winger Shaun Whalley (M), who scored at Anfield in Shrewsbury Town’s loss in the 21/22 season. However, the goal was ruled out by VAR against his beloved club. Commence endless impressions of the iconic milk advert from the 1980s involving Liverpool legend Ian Rush: ‘Accrington Stanley? Who are they!’

5. Newcastle vs Bromley

Former Newcastle goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman is aiming to help the Ravens overcome the Magpies at St James’ Park. Bromley currently sit 20th in League Two in their first season in the football league. They’ll be hoping to spoil Eddie Howe’s season in the cup.

6. Leeds United vs Harrogate Town

Simon Weaver’s Harrogate Town will make the short trip to Elland Road in a local derby to face Championship giants Leeds. The Sulphurites have never faced the Whites in a competitive game and will be hoping for bragging rights over their local rivals. The jokes have already begun on social media, with many Harrogate fans also expressing their interest in Leeds.

7. Everton vs Peterborough United

Finally, this game needs a special mention. League One promotion hopefuls Peterborough will visit Goodison Park in its final season to face Sean Dyche’s Toffees. However, more notably, there could be a Father vs Son battle. Everton’s Ashley Young could play against his song Tyler Young (M), which would be the first time since 1980 a family tie in this capacity has been played! An FA Cup Round Three family affair tie.