Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15 clash between Aston Villa and Southampton.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 7 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS
ASTON VILLA
SOUTHAMPTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Aston Villa
|14
|22
|-1
|LLDLW
|20th
|Southampton
|14
|5
|-19
|WLLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):