Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15 clash between Aston Villa and Southampton.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 7 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ASTON VILLA

SOUTHAMPTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Aston Villa 14 22 -1 LLDLW 20th Southampton 14 5 -19 WLLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



