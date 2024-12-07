Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15 clash between Brentford and Newcastle United.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 7 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRENTFORD
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Brentford
|14
|20
|+1
|LWDWL
|12th
|Newcastle
|14
|20
|0
|WWLDD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):