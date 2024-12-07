Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15 clash between Brentford and Newcastle United.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 7 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRENTFORD

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Brentford 14 20 +1 LWDWL 12th Newcastle 14 20 0 WWLDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



