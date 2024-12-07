Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15 clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 7 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Man City 14 26 +6 LLLLW 17th Crystal Palace 14 12 -6 DLDDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



