Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15 clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 7 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CRYSTAL PALACE
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Man City
|14
|26
|+6
|LLLLW
|17th
|Crystal Palace
|14
|12
|-6
|DLDDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):