Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15 clash between Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 8 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LEICESTER

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Brighton 14 23 +3 LWWDL 16th Leicester 14 13 -9 DLLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



