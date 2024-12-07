396
  Shatner's Bassoon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Two yellows means a 1 match ban for Lewis?

    F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      yes

      Shatner's Bassoon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

  Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Could really do with Saka and Palmer blanks tomorrow

  g40steve
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    11 from 2 feels better.

    Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      18 from 3.
      Not good or bad. Just a grey arrow.

    jack88
      • 3 Years
      just now

      25 from 4

  jack88
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Are you still keeping mbuemo? Or looking for alternatives..

