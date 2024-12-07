A quieter-than-usual Saturday of Premier League football culminates with Manchester United v Nottingham Forest.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 17:30 GMT.

The rotation continues from Ruben Amorim, who makes more changes to his starting XI this evening.

Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo return after suspension, while Amad Diallo is recalled.

And, making his first Premier League for the Reds, Leny Yoro comes into the side.

Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Noussair Mazraoui and Harry Maguire make way.

Perhaps surprisingly after their midweek breathers, Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee are only among the substitutes.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo brings in Callum Hudson-Odoi, Neco Williams and Elliot Anderson.

Dropping out are Alex Moreno, Anthony Elanga and Nicolas Dominguez.

Moreno is absent from the squad altogether.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, De Ligt, Martinez, Yoro, Amad, Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Maguire, Mount, Casemiro, Eriksen, Rashford, Malacia, Zirkzee.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Yates, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Silva, Wood.

Subs: Awoniyi, Morato, Toffolo, Dominguez, Elanga, Sosa, Boly, Ward-Prowse, Carlos Miguel.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.



