Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 8 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
TOTTENHAM
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Chelsea
|14
|28
|+16
|DDWWW
|10th
|Tottenham
|14
|20
|+13
|WLWDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):