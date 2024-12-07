Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15 clash between West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 9 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WEST HAM
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|West Ham
|14
|15
|-9
|LDWLL
|19th
|Wolves
|14
|9
|-14
|DWWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):