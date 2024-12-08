68
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    I banned Lewis from mine team last night for a sneaky Estupenguin punt!

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      He must be one of those Galápagos penguins of Ecuador. The only penguin found north of the equator in nature.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        There are five different species of Kiwi!

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Only heard them in the wild - had to visit sanctuaries to see them. But we do have little blue and yellow-eyed penguins nearby, not to mention nesting Royal Albatross.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            We have GangGangs in Camelot.

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              54 mins ago

              Flocks of cockatoos in The Kimberly was something to behold. Special place that.

  2. GoonerByron
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Messed up getting rid of Isak 2 GWs ago, is this -4 worth it to get him back?

    Bruno + Delap -> Kluivert + Isak

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      No, not really.

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Yeah, nah

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I think I would prefer Bruno & Delap

    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      It's like watching a kid bowling in a ten-pin bumper lane.

    5. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      57 mins ago

      No, we know Isak tends to get off the boil again after some good matches. And I think Bruno can become a very well priced penalty taker and consistent premium soon as Amorim’s system settles

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Yes. Never in doubt.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      "The problem with world is that non virgins are full of doubt, whereas virgins are full of confidence" - Mahatma Gandhi

  4. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Is Slot the kind of manager to tell us when players are available? I think he said Allison wasn't ready for Everton yesterday but was close. Just wondering if I should wait until his next presser to see if Allison is back next weekend.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      I have a Dutch friend and he calls things as he sees them, tis a national character trait.

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      59 mins ago

      Would wait, shouldn’t spend too many FTs on GKs during the season unless sure

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah makes sense. Not just wait for Slot to confirm he's fit but wait until he's got 90 mins under his belt with no recurrence of whatever the injury was.

  5. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Planning to WC in GW29. What is the dream front 3 from then? I like Wissa but Brentford have bad fixtures and Wolves fixtures turn in a few weeks.

    Isak - Jackson - ??

    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I like Evanilsen but fixtures don't turn until GW25. Thinking Chris Wood

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      WC GW29? I wish I had your Ben Crellin like planning skills.

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        If only my typing skills were as good. *GW19

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Oh, a mere mortal like the rest of us. Yeah those two you mentioned above.

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        GW28 I may get Haaland again.

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Dream front 3 really changes from week to week this season.
      A couple of weeks ago it was Cunha/Pedro etc.

      And it will change again. Isak has shown time after time that he ‘s inconsistent, he and NEW gets on a purple patch, but as soon as we get them, they’re off the boil and dissa point us again.

  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Got pretty good bench coverage, should I still do Lewis to Trent or Gabriel?

    Or rather Semenyo or Rogers to Bruno/KDB/Bowen?

    Raya
    Mazraoui, Kerkez, RAN
    Saka, Palmer, Semenyo, Salah
    Pedro, Cunha, Jackson

    Subs: Fab, Rogers, Robinson, Lewis

    1 FT, 4.1 mill. in the bank

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Trent.
      Rogers is a fantastic pick.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        33 mins ago

        Cheers, not quite sold on Semenyo, though, think Bruno and KDB can deliver better the upcoming weeks

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          29 mins ago

          I’m not either but he does a job for your squad at his price.
          They probably will but they are 3m + more.
          If you move off Semenyo you’ll never play Rogers.

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            Agree, Roger’s should then be downgraded at some stage. But strongly consider def moves.

    2. Boz
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I think Lewis is the priority sell as you mentioned. If Gabriel is fit I believe he's the best option.

  7. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Watkins owners like myself. I jumping off the train, you guys should enjoy the ride.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Rogers' assists foiled again by poor finishing.

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        Emery sucks!

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          30 mins ago

          Eat plenty of garlic, close your window at night, and if you believe in such things, wear a religious symbol.

          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            just now

            What a room that would be.

            No, thank you!

  8. _Gunner
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Morning All,

    1FT, 0.0 itb and the team looks Good (apart from not having Palmer)
    save FT or -4 to get Palmer?

    Sanchez
    Saliba Hall Konsa
    Saka Rogers Semenyo Salah (c)
    Haaland Pedro Jackson

    subs: Fabianski Amad Robinson Graves

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good team, would save

  9. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Which one this week?

    A)Dunk > Munoz
    B)Gvardiol > Timber. (Would have to play Dunk v Palace)

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      B

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        43 mins ago

        Thanks,
        I can afford Gvardiol > TAA right on the money but that would price me out of Timber in the future.

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          Strong faith that Trent is back to his old great after one good match. And Gvardiol is city def. Think Timber or Gabriel are great and consistent options atm.

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            And could Trent’s minutes be managed if it’s true that he could go free to Real Madrid next summer?

        2. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          Not tempted by Robertson?

          Even though he hasn’t clicked yet this season his price is alluring.

          Thinking Gabby or Robbo for Lewis. Trent is poor value, in my opinion. McNeil at 5.6 is competing with Trent at 7.1 when you compare the pts.

          Or maybe there is something I am yet to discover about the Trent bandwagon.

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            16 mins ago

            Not so tempted by Robertson until he clicks again, hasn’t been his old great so far this season. Is he over the top and will be sold and «retire» to clubs like CPL, EVE etc next season?

            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              14 mins ago

              Struggle to see the value of Robertson at 5.9 with no goals and no assists so far this season.

              1. PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                Fair enough. Though Premium defenders haven’t been great this season. So far, Trent has 3 assists which is unlike him. Gabby has been the exciting premium defender.

          2. The 12th Man
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Would rather have VVD.
            Feel a second Arsenal defender has better value though.

  10. The Final Boss
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Still early, but would like to get suggestions.

    A) Bruno Solanke to Semenyo isak free and ignore trent
    B) Bruno Myko to Semenyo Taa free.
    C) Bruno Lewis Solanke to Semenyo Isak Vvd -4.

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      A or B

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Think Bruno will be a much better fantasy asset than Semenyo for the rest of the season, see above

    3. Captain Mal
        18 mins ago

        D) Keep Bruno

        1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          I agree

    4. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Big day today for my team. 9 players to go. Holy Shitekins & Lewis, two absolute duds who will both be leaving this week, combined for a total of 5 points yesterday.

      1. Captain Mal
          19 mins ago

          This is my first week without Haaland and it looks like a disaster. The only player that got me any points yesterday was Bruno, but he was on my pre-WC team as well. I need Arsenal to keep a CS, Palmer to outscore Haaland and Pedro/Evanilson to do some business if I am to have a decent week.

          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Big day.

        • Holmes
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Better than 4pts I guess

          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            hehe. You gotta grin & bear it 😉

      2. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        19 mins ago

        Feeling a bit uncertain this week...

        A) Mbeumo &Wood to Semenyo & Isak
        B) Mbeumo &Pedro to Amad & Isak
        C) Mbeumo & Rogers to Amad & Bruno
        D) None of the above

        1. Captain Mal
            4 mins ago

            I like C.
            When I had to make a choice between Isak and Bruno, I went with the latter and it's one of the rare occasions I was satisfied with my call. Both can score big, but Bruno is more reliable, which I value a lot.

            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              This

            2. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              just now

              Thanks Mal. Good advice.

          • Boz
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Similar to me, I'm looking at moving Mbuemo and Wissa on this week to Isak and another but can't get to Bruno as well.

            I'm going to prioritise Isak this week I think, so A for me

        2. Bullet Eder
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Will Lewis drop in price now he’s banned or is he price locked while flagged?

        3. el polako
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Does Nuno Espirito Santo translates to Nuno Holy Spirit ?

        4. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Save FT? Flekken out? Probably no place for Isak?

          Fab
          Gab/Timber/Hall
          Salah/Palmer/Saka/Bruno
          Jackson/Cunha/Pedro

          Flekken/Rogers/Greaves/Lewis

          1. Boz
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Easy save! Nice team

        5. Boz
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Top of my ML, 17k OR, did Salah + Jackson to Rogers and Haaland (C) after the postponement yesterday. Ballsy...

