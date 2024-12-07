219
  1. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Jamie Vardy has attacking returns in 5 of his last 6 games

    Immortal

  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Will Gabriel play tomorrow?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Captain Mal
        33 mins ago

        Hopefully

        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Really hope so. Hall 1st sub yikes

    3. jimmy12
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Seen the state of Antonio's car
      Don't think he'll be back playing football anytime soon, if ever

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Oh no...so sorry. Wishing him all the best

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        That’s very sad to hear.

      3. jimmy12
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        It took them nearly an hour to free him from the car

      4. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah just seen. Doesn't look good but hopefully he's good

    4. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      When is Konate likely to start again?

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Five weeks or so

        1. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          Thanks mate

      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        Potentially GW17.

        https://www.premierinjuries.com/newsroom/epl/players/ibrahima-konate

      3. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        Conflicting reports, I saw 3 weeks and also 5.

    5. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      looking like Palmer cap next week.

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        37 mins ago

        It's really open IMO
        Isak could very well be in contention too

      2. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        Not me...sticking with Mo.

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Yup bussed on Palmer but Salah v FUL (H) is close

      4. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Several potential caps tbh

      5. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        yea, it should be a good week with split caps.

      6. Bartowski
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        And Saka has Everton at home...

    6. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Best midfielder up to 8.3 that's not Odegaard?

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Mbeumo again!

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Tough outside premium 3 mids and Rogers (5th mid/8th attacker) - maybe one of Mitoma, Bowen, Mbeumo, Semenyo and Gordon

      3. Captain Mal
          28 mins ago

          I think it's worth finding the extra money for Bruno.

      4. DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        Fab
        Gabriel Hall Greaves
        Salah Saka Palmer Semenyo
        Wissa Pedro Jackson

        Flekken Mbeumo Mykolenko Lewis

        A Mykolenko Mbeumo to TAA Gordon
        B Wissa to Isak

        1. Gudjohnsen
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          B

        2. Captain Mal
            11 mins ago

            Can you afford Lewis to Trent?

            1. DagheMunegu
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Yes but I like his fixtures compare to Mykolenko

              1. Captain Mal
                  5 mins ago

                  Then probably B, I wouldn't lose Mbeumo for Gordon.

                  1. DagheMunegu
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    But he has horrible fixtures and I already have Wissa

                    1. Captain Mal
                        just now

                        But if you do B you won't have Wissa

            2. Bushwhacker
              • 5 Years
              32 mins ago

              Hopefully the PL has learned from today to stop the BS scheduling of Liverpool fixtures. The weather is saying NO. NO LONGER. Should’ve been a Sunday match as we all know!

              1. Bushwhacker
                • 5 Years
                31 mins ago

                Earthquake scheduled for Accrington Stanley fixture.

              2. GreennRed
                • 13 Years
                28 mins ago

                Liverpool have early kickoff on Tuesday v Girona. Had to be a Saturday kickoff and early for policing concerns.

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Pretty sure it's due to TNT selecting it as their televised game

                  1. Bushwhacker
                    • 5 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Yup

            3. Vazza
              • 4 Years
              30 mins ago

              Ait Nouri to D Munoz?

              1. Captain Mal
                  19 mins ago

                  In GW18

                  1. JT11fc
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    This, was a tad gutted seeing him score ahead of schedule...

                • FPL FROST
                  • 14 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  I just sacked Mazraoui to Munoz to sit on the bench. Made 0.1, move on!

                • Bushwhacker
                  • 5 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Chaaaase

              2. Zladan
                • 7 Years
                24 mins ago

                A) VVD & Ødegaard
                B) TAA & Gordon

                1. JT11fc
                  • 6 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  B

                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  B with Gabriel/Timber/Saka as your 3 Arsenal players

                3. Captain Mal
                    19 mins ago

                    Not a fan of Gordon, but Odegaard blocks triple Arsenal. You can't get to Bruno, right?

                    1. Zladan
                      • 7 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Not really interested in Bruno, fixtures aren’t great, United look poor, he’s dropping deeper than is ideal.

                      Gordon just has 2 good immediate fixtures when I’ll need to play him. Can easily hold long term also if don’t get around to selling.

                      1. Captain Mal
                          1 min ago

                          Ok, I don't agree, but I respect it. In that case, go with B I think.

                  • JT11fc
                    • 6 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Entire 11 is at home next week....
                    Sanchez
                    Hall Gab Timber RAN
                    Salah Palmer Saka
                    Isak Cunha Jackson

                    Fab Kudus Greaves 4.4

                    Kudus in for Jackson if he yellows

                  • Shark Team
                    • 7 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    if you own R.Lewis, don't lose hope yet.
                    They will overturn the red and he will play vs ManU, It was never a red and they stole us 3pts there.
                    Pep praised Lewis as one of the 4-5 players who carry the team this season so i think he should start 4/5 next games in place of the very bad K.Walker

                    1. JT11fc
                      • 6 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Was it a yellow?

                    2. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Cannot appeal the 2nd YC

                    3. Bushwhacker
                      • 5 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Pretty sure it was ending a draw regardless; but yeah its an odd yelllow. Not sure there’ll overturn though.

                    4. Captain Mal
                        11 mins ago

                        Why is it a good thing if he plays? For his trademark 1 pointer?

                    5. KeanosMagic
                      • 2 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      Who would you sell first?
                      Lewis or Ait Nouri?

                      1. JT11fc
                        • 6 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Lewis, then Ait Nouri in a few

                      2. Sun Jihai
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        See if RAN gets a 5th YC on Monday first

                        1. Zladan
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Oh did not consider this. Easy sell if he’s booked.

                      3. Tonyawesome69
                        • 5 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        RAN 5th YC will swing it

                    6. Sharkytect
                      • 10 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Is there any idea on when the Everton Liverpool game will be rescheduled?

                      Can I benefit out of this from having saved my wildcard all this time? I.e. triple up on Liverpool?

                      1. Sun Jihai
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        18 mins ago

                        BenCrellin says most likely in GW 24/25/33

                      2. Zladan
                        • 7 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        Not worth the LFC triple until we know who accompanies TAA & Salah as the best picks.

                        Diaz/Darwin/Jota/Gakpo just uncertain.

                        VVD just 6 points ceiling.

                        1. Bushwhacker
                          • 5 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          He scores headers that la

                        2. Tonyawesome69
                          • 5 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          Nothing wrong with nailed VVD or Allison in a DGW

                          1. Zladan
                            • 7 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            No but if you’re setting up you may as well attack it. Why go boring if you can go explosive and pick another attacker who could get a brace and heap of assists.

                            Also this year the way BAPs work, just doesn’t favour the sitting defender as much.

                            1. Tonyawesome69
                              • 5 Years
                              7 mins ago

                              Sure but like you said if Diaz/Darwin/Jota/Gakpo are available, I won't be going into the double with those rotation risks

                    7. Vasshin
                      • 5 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Who to bench from
                      1. Mbuemo ( che A)
                      2. Wissa (che A)
                      3. Jackson (bre H)
                      4. Mandueke (bre H)
                      5. Larsen (ips H)

                      Thanks

                      1. Bushwhacker
                        • 5 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        Prob Wiisa or MB

                      2. Gudjohnsen
                        • 7 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Wiss

                      3. Tonyawesome69
                        • 5 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        1, 2 or 4 - Madueke if predicted not to start

                      4. Sun Jihai
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        2
                        Though don't understand why the H/A gap is so massive, 26 goals at home and 5 away is wild!

                    8. Gudjohnsen
                      • 7 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      What should I do with this mess?

                      only 1ft

                      Flekken, Valdimarsson
                      Timber, Gabriel, Konsa, Lewis, Greaves
                      Saka, Salah, Palmer, Rogers, Rashford
                      Cunha, J. Pedro, Jackson

                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 5 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Rashford out

                      2. JT11fc
                        • 6 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Not a mess, choose a better gk and youl survive, Rashford will start and doesnt mind a goal v City, rest is fine for now

                    9. Shardlow
                      • 7 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Lewis to Hall? Or play Faes?

                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Faes likely not in Nistelrooy starting 11

                    10. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      I don't see why folks are assuming Rashford will start after being benched

                      Ruben Amorim on why Zirkzee and Rashford haven’t started since scoring against Everton: "You have to focus on the opponent and what you see in training. Every detail counts. And then you want to use different players with different characteristics."

                      https://x.com/BeanymanSports/status/1865501548303823236?t=l7z0XY7uN3rvprzqo-GhXA&s=19

                    11. Gudjohnsen
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Lewis, Rashford to TAA, Semenyo for -4?

