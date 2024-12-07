At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 15 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

Off-the-field events made the headlines on Saturday, with Storm Darragh forcing our first postponement of the season and a car crash involving Michail Antonio causing much concern later in the day. Thankfully in the case of the latter, Antonio is stable.

In what little actual football played out – just four games, the quietest Saturday of the season – there were goals aplenty. Sixteen in fact, with Aston Villa’s clean sheet the only one of the day.

Goals tend to follow Brentford around. There have been 59 in their 15 matches in 2024/25, the most of any team in the division. Six of those arrived on Saturday, with key FPL protagonists Bryan Mbeumo (£7.7m), Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) and Alexander Isak (£8.5m) emerging with tidy returns.

Mbeumo was, by some margin, the most-sold player of Gameweek 15 with 600k+ transfers out. He’s currently the joint-top scorer of the round, with 13 points.

From west London to south, where Rico Lewis (£4.7m) owners had a rollercoaster of a day. First, the joy of Lewis being named in the starting XI – quickly punctured by a clean sheet loss after four minutes. Then, the elation of 68th-minute goal, his first of the season. Equilibrium was restored soon after, however, when Lewis got his marching orders for two bookable offences.

Erling Haaland (£15.0m) netted in the same game but extended his run without a double-digit haul to 11 matches. Daniel Munoz (£4.7m), so long without a Palace goal to his name, made it two strikes in five days.

Chris Wood (£6.5m) meanwhile became the third player behind Haaland and Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) to reach 10 goals for the campaign. Nottingham Forest won by the odd goal in five at Old Trafford, where Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) was again exempt from Ruben Amorim’s mass rotation. The Portuguese playmaker made it eight returns in five home matches despite the defeat.

The only fixture where there wasn’t much goalmouth action came at Villa Park. Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) watched on fron the bench as positional rival Jhon Duran (£5.8m) scored, while Lucas Digne (£4.7m) was deprived of the chance of a clean sheet thanks to a second benching in four Gameweeks. Morgan Rogers‘ (£5.3m) minutes were fine – he got 90 – but he couldn’t do much with them.

GAMEWEEK 15: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 15: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

