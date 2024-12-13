Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clash between Arsenal and Everton.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ARSENAL

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Arsenal 15 29 +14 DWWWD 15th Everton 14 14 -7 LDDLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



