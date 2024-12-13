Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clash between Arsenal and Everton.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ARSENAL
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Arsenal
|15
|29
|+14
|DWWWD
|15th
|Everton
|14
|14
|-7
|LDDLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):