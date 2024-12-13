Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clash between Bournemouth and West Ham United.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 16 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BOURNEMOUTH
WEST HAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Bournemouth
|15
|24
|+3
|LLWWW
|14th
|West Ham
|15
|18
|-8
|DWLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):