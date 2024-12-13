Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clash between Bournemouth and West Ham United.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 16 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BOURNEMOUTH

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Bournemouth 15 24 +3 LLWWW 14th West Ham 15 18 -8 DWLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



