Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.
The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 15 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRIGHTON
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Brighton
|15
|24
|+3
|WWDLD
|17th
|Crystal Palace
|15
|13
|-6
|LDDWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):