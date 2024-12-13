Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clash between Chelsea and Brentford.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Sunday 15 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CHELSEA

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Chelsea 15 31 +17 DWWWW 9th Brentford 15 23 +3 WDWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



