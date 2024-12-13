Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clash between Chelsea and Brentford.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Sunday 15 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CHELSEA
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Chelsea
|15
|31
|+17
|DWWWW
|9th
|Brentford
|15
|23
|+3
|WDWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):