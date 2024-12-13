Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 15 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN CITY

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Man City 15 27 +6 LLLWD 13th Man United 15 19 +1 WDWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



