Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clash between Newcastle United and Leicester City.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NEWCASTLE

LEICESTER

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Newcastle 15 20 -2 WLDDL 16th Leicester 15 14 -9 LLLWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



