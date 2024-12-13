Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clash between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 14 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS
NOTT’M FOREST
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Nott’m Forest
|15
|25
|+1
|LLWLW
|6th
|Aston Villa
|15
|25
|0
|LDLWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):