Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clash between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 14 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NOTT’M FOREST

ASTON VILLA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Nott’m Forest 15 25 +1 LLWLW 6th Aston Villa 15 25 0 LDLWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



