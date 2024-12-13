Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clash between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Sunday 15 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
SOUTHAMPTON
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Tottenham
|15
|20
|+12
|LWDLL
|20th
|Southampton
|15
|5
|-20
|LLDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):