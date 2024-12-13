Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WOLVES
IPSWICH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|18th
|Ipswich
|15
|9
|-13
|WDLLL
|19th
|Wolves
|15
|9
|-15
|WWLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):