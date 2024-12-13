Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 16 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WOLVES

IPSWICH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 18th Ipswich 15 9 -13 WDLLL 19th Wolves 15 9 -15 WWLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



