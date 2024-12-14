Forest v Villa team news: Duran starts, Watkins a sub

The final act on a drama-filled afternoon of Premier League football is Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa.

Kick-off at the City Ground is at 17:30 GMT.

These two clubs are level on 25 points and a win for either team would take them – temporarily, at least – into the top four.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has made one change to the victorious side that won at Manchester United last Saturday.

Nicolas Dominguez comes in, with Jota Silva dropping to the bench.

Loanee Alex Moreno can’t face his parent club this evening, of course, so it’s Neco Williams again at left-back.

The big news from Aston Villa is that Jhon Duran starts again up front.

Ollie Watkins was an injury doubt for this fixture, having been forced off during the win at RB Leipzig, and is only among the substitutes.

Unai Emery’s one alteration from that UEFA Champions League victory sees Tyrone Mings replace Pau Torres.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Yates, Domínguez, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Toffolo, Boly, Ward-Prowse, Awoniyi, Silva, Elanga, Sosa

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, Cash, McGinn, Rogers, Durán

Subs: Olsen, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Barkley, Buendía, Onana, Bogarde, Watkins

