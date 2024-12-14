326
Dugout Discussion December 14

Forest v Villa team news: Duran starts, Watkins a sub

326 Comments
Share

The final act on a drama-filled afternoon of Premier League football is Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa.

Kick-off at the City Ground is at 17:30 GMT.

These two clubs are level on 25 points and a win for either team would take them – temporarily, at least – into the top four.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has made one change to the victorious side that won at Manchester United last Saturday.

Nicolas Dominguez comes in, with Jota Silva dropping to the bench.

Loanee Alex Moreno can’t face his parent club this evening, of course, so it’s Neco Williams again at left-back.

The big news from Aston Villa is that Jhon Duran starts again up front.

Ollie Watkins was an injury doubt for this fixture, having been forced off during the win at RB Leipzig, and is only among the substitutes.

Unai Emery’s one alteration from that UEFA Champions League victory sees Tyrone Mings replace Pau Torres.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Yates, Domínguez, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Toffolo, Boly, Ward-Prowse, Awoniyi, Silva, Elanga, Sosa

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, Cash, McGinn, Rogers, Durán

Subs: Olsen, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Barkley, Buendía, Onana, Bogarde, Watkins

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

326 Comments Post a Comment
  1. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    How long is Ait-Nouri out for?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Presumably just 1 game

      Open Controls
      1. GREEN JUMPERS
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Is he still on 4 yellow cards then after getting a red?

        Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      just now

      From my team for eternity.

      Open Controls
  2. Feloh
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    After review, the assist for Newcastle’s third goal is awarded to Lewis Hall. The touch on his cross did not deviate it from the intended destination.

    #FPL

    Take that, haters.

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      100% right

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Are these lot related to PGMOL? Inconsistency at it’s finest!

      Open Controls
    3. Captain Mal
        3 mins ago

        #Justice_for_Mbeumo

        Open Controls
    4. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Orders often delayed this time of year. Where's my Wood hattie?

      Open Controls
    5. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      17 point swing starting RAN over Hall. Thought they’d both concede so went with the perceived better attacking threat, but that’s brutal.

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Made the same mistake. Brutal gameweek.

        Open Controls
    6. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      How

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Worldie save

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        that was unreal 😯

        Open Controls
      3. tutankamun
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        Some save

        Open Controls
    7. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Random question. Does anyone retain all their FPL history season by season? If so, how? Apart from ladens of screenshots

      Open Controls
    8. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      OMG Martinez

      Open Controls
    9. Fred the Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Air-Nouri to Robinson (Fulham) a good transfer? Have only 4.8 to spend.

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Think it will be a popular one.

        Open Controls
    10. DL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Oh my good lord - what a save.

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        That deserves 3 bonus, regardless of what happens now

        Open Controls
        1. Cilly Bonnolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          What if someone scores fifteen goals?

          Open Controls
          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Then congratulations to them for earning 2 bonus

            Open Controls
            1. Cilly Bonnolly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Hahaha. Touché.

              Open Controls
        2. DL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Absolutely.

          MOTD should show the whole segment from the save to the goal, just to convey the sheer brilliance and importance what Martinez did.

          Open Controls
    11. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Duran Duran

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        He got a brace?

        Open Controls
    12. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Duran G

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        McGinn A

        Open Controls
    13. Feloh
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Aina, Murillo, Milenko, Sels cleanies wiped. Too bad it's not Rogers.

      Open Controls
    14. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Duran is a monster

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        His goals to minutes ratio must be agueroeseque

        Open Controls
    15. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Keep dodging those points Rogers

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Enzo much cheaper and lately more productive

        Open Controls
    16. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Just logged in to check -2 points for RAN.....what happened to the big haul which was expected from him against IPS at home

      Open Controls
    17. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Morato & Grealish coming on

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
          1 min ago

          Nice of Nuno to give him some minutes v his boyhood club 😀

          Open Controls
      2. Sgt. Schultz
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Martinez solid saves

        Open Controls
      3. R.C.
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Is Neco Williams first choice??

        Open Controls
        1. GREEN JUMPERS
          • 4 Years
          just now

          no

          Open Controls
      4. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Forest clean gone. Good.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.