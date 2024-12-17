87
  1. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Bottomed on previous article. Feedback on the below would be greatly appreciated

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      1) With Newcastle finally clicking in attack again, is anyone else considering a double up with Gordon + Isak?
      2) Would you start Joao Pedro, or move Semenyo to Amad for a -4 (and bench JP instead)?

      1. Black Knights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        1) With so many options elsewhere, one Newcastle is enough.
        2) Start JP.

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Sounds sensible - thanks 🙂

    2. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Even as a Newcastle fan, I wouldnt recommend double up on our attack.

      We are so inconsistent at the moment and don't think Gordon currently represents value for money, especially considering the other good midfield options around.

    3. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Isak is enough
      Pedro

  2. mookie
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Tsimikas trained. Bradley and Konate didn't.
    "Jota wasn't completely fit after the game and didn't train yesterday, let's see if he can train today. don't expect him to start, hopefully he can make some minutes."

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Jota is funny. We all know the score with him and his injury record and low minutes but we still go there time after time. He's like an FPL ritual.

  3. Rhysd007
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Let's assume Cunha gets a 3-game ban.

    If Wolves appeal that, can he then play vs Leicester?

    1. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I guess no, this happened with Bentancur:
      In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Spurs said: "While we accept the guilty finding against Rodrigo by the independent regulatory commission, we believe the subsequent sanction is severe.

      "Rodrigo will remain suspended from domestic competitions while the appeal is heard."

    2. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      But Spurs appealed the length of the ban, not the ban itself. Cause if you appeal the ban itself and it's clear that it should be a ban then the suspension period might be even longer (this also happens with red cards)

  4. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Anyone for Mbuemo (c) this weekend?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      Forest have got a decent defense

    2. Hits-Taken
        56 mins ago

        No

      • Batman1983
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        It is tempting given his current form and how good Brentford are at home.

      • Snoopydog
          1 min ago

          Seriously thinking about it

        • Snooze ya lose
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Wish I hadn’t ditched for Enzo!

      • Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I think having Flekken starting GK and having a good rank isn't something that goes together, get off him asap if you have him even for a -4

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour ago

          Hes done okay to be fair. You're pretty much guarenteed save points at least. More points than the likes of Leno and Martinez. Hes not worth a -4 as he'll probably score you 3 points still

      • JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        What's everyone's thoughts on Iwobi? Haven't seen him much this season but did catch the Liverpool game and he didn't really pass the eye test for me. Cumbersome and no urgency to get in the box but maybe that's cos Silva wanted him sitting a bit deeper.

        Fixtures are obviously great so I want Fulham attack and it's between him and Raul.

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          56 mins ago

          I think hes the least risky of those sub 6m options but hes not as exciting as the others. Pick your poison i guess.

          1. JabbaWookiee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Seems like a good set and forget for the Christmas period. Rogers a great player but not doing it for me fantasy wise any more. Problem is I'll probably have to get a non-playing 3rd forward to sit alongside Isak and Jackson to fund it. If I go Raul at least I'll have a playing 8th attacker, albeit not a great one.

        2. Snooze ya lose
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Had a gd spell. Not sure on his reliability

      • how now brown cow
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I'd planned to WC next week, and I have 2ft, but with a very dodgy looking forward line I'm now reconsidering - especially if Cunha has a ban

        Flekken
        Timber Gabriel Hall
        Salah Palmer Saka Johnson Semenyo
        Cunha* Evanilson

        Henderson Porro Welbeck* Barco*

        a) 1 week punt with hit - eg Welbeck, Cunha, Johnson -> Isak, Raul, Iwobi/Enzo
        b) 1 week punt no hit (Isak likely out of reach)
        c) wildcard now

        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          c
          why wait

      • x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        Unlucky early Mudryk buyers:

        https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/12/17/chelsea-mykhailo-mudryk-fails-drugs-test-ban/

        1. Herger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          37 mins ago

          Can’t have been performance enhancing

        2. Prinzhorn
          • 3 Years
          36 mins ago

          It was so clear from his performance he was using

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            I would have said PCP before PED

        3. boc610
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          Now they can cancel his 43 year contract

      • Prinzhorn
        • 3 Years
        42 mins ago

        Cunha -> Isak worth a hit?

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          24 mins ago

          I might go Bruno/Cunha to Amad/Isak

        2. Maddamotha
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Is Cunha out?

      • Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        42 mins ago

        How long until Tsimikas becomes nailed over trash can Robbo?

        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          37 mins ago

          51 days, 4 hours, 32 minutes and 1 second

        2. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          37 mins ago

          This weekend?

          1. Black Knights
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            Robbo only suspended for midweek. Back at weekend, if selected.

      • ratski
        • 13 Years
        39 mins ago

        Is Bruno and Pedro to amad and isak worth it?
        Amad on a run right now but that might stop whereas Bruno is nailed

        1. Drizzle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Having similar thoughts. Bruno will likely score more points than Amad and is a reliable asset so it's going to hurt to hit him out.

          Isak also has a couple of tricky games coming up. But is clearly superior to JP (or Cunha).

          For free yes. For a hit, not sure.

        2. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Think I might save and reassess next week

      • Mighty Duck
          39 mins ago

          Morgan mate I stood with you on the season's start when you saw nothing but ridicule and you gratefully paid off with your P/P later. Now, when everyone's kneejerking to Enzo and Amad, I again continue to believe in you and know that you'll bring me a 25-pointer against fearsome (not) MC, go for it bud.

          1. Gooner Kebab
            • 12 Years
            just now

            amen

        • Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          38 mins ago

          Expect key players to be rested in EFL Cup

          Arne Slot:
          “It's gonna be academy players that get a chance or it will be players no one expects to see in the last line tomorrow.”

          1. Pusey Patrol
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Chiesa, finally!

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Yup he'll get mins...

              Slot on Chiesa:
              “You can expect him to get minutes. He won't get 90. It is a game where not all our starters will start. We have to balance, and he will make minutes. If he starts or comes on, we have to decide today.”

              https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1868948069599133985?t=Zjs_cJWTmCiQEWIFbigD1w&s=19

        • No Professionals
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          Flekken
          Gabriel Timber Robinson
          Salah(c) Palmer Saka Bruno Rogers
          Isak Pedro

          Verbruggen Lewis Konsa Chiwome
          1FT 0.4m

          Transfer options
          A) Rogers to Enzo
          B) Rogers to Amad
          C) Roll (play Rogers or Lewis)

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            Roll

          2. Jstap94
            • 1 Year
            20 mins ago

            Roll, you'll want a couple of transfers for the busy period

        • Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          Isak or jackson?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            25 mins ago

            Pen taker

          2. Jstap94
            • 1 Year
            24 mins ago

            I guess ideally both, but probably Isak. Jackson is one yellow off a ban, and will get rotated at some point in a midweek game. Isak more nailed for minutes and more of the talisman for his team (but annoyingly injury prone)

          3. Batman1983
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Probably Isak, but think he will see some rotation over the festive period. Even with Wilson injured, Isak will need to be managed to protect him a little bit.

            1. Pusey Patrol
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Not sure. Isak looks fit, is young and hasn't played too many games so far. He might not play 90 minutes in all games but can't see a reason to bench him. By far the strongest Magpie.

              Would avoid Jackson though, much higher rotation risk.

          4. boc610
            • 12 Years
            9 mins ago

            Isak because he can make his own chances

          5. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            It's that half a mill difference, can(or could) upgrade say a Dibling/Winks to Amad/Enzo. So it depends on other things but if it didn't, Isak wins.

        • Jstap94
          • 1 Year
          26 mins ago

          Raya
          Gabriel, Hall, Colwill
          Saka, Palmer, Salah, Semenyo
          Isak, Jackson, Pedro

          Fab, Rogers, Gomez, VDB

          5 ft and 0.5m in the bank.

          1) Colwill to Robinson
          2) VDB and Semenyo to Robinson and Amad

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            Gomez to Robinson

            1. Jstap94
              • 1 Year
              15 mins ago

              Rationale? Liverpool have decent fixtures and the best/second best defence in the league

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Konate expected to return before the end of the year so Gomez is a short term option and less transfers used on defenders

        • Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          26 mins ago

          Is amad actually nailed?

          1. No Professionals
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            I don't think he is

            1. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              I do. He will get the odd appearance from the bench over the busy Christmas period but definitely first choice

              1. No Professionals
                • 7 Years
                just now

                current first choice but the team potentially volatile during Amorin's first couple of months, which comes at the busiest time of the year.

          2. Jstap94
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            Just not enough information yet. Gut feel is that he won't start every game, but he probably will most

          3. Batman1983
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            Think some are getting a little carried away by Amad

          4. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Looks by far the best of the inside rights and even a good RWB if need be.

          5. gergin
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Ask Rashford buyers 2 weeks ago.

          6. Studs Up
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Should be safe according to this.

            'Only five Man Utd players safe from exit as Amorim puts ‘everyone up for sale’

            https://www.football365.com/news/man-utd-five-players-safe-amorim-everyone-sale

          7. Snooze ya lose
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Amorim likes him

        • Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Is iwobi a good pick over this xmas period?

          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yes.

        • Waldaz
          • 15 Years
          10 mins ago

          Cunha charged

          https://x.com/FAspokesperson/status/1868966961197240578

          1. boc610
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            He could still make Leicester game

            Open Controls
            1. Dammit_182
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              How so??? (FPL wise would want him in the fixture if he could). Ta

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Depends on Cunha's response to the charge and how quickly FA process the charge

                1. Cojones of Destiny
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  do you think he plays Lei Tony?

          2. Dammit_182
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            This was the news we were all expecting I guess. Guessing it’s a 4-8 game ban?

            Open Controls
            1. Silecro
              • 7 Years
              just now

              If he appeals by Thursday he may yet play vs Leicester

        • The Mighty Whites
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          1FT, 2.3 ITB, thoughts?

          Raya - Valdimarsson
          TAA - Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Bednarek
          Salah - Palmer - Saka - Rogers - Enzo
          Cunha - Joao Pedro - Strand Larsen

          A: Cunha to Isak
          B: Strand Larsen to Wood / Jimenez
          C: Both (-4)
          D: Other / Roll

          Thinking Cunha to Isak this week, then roll, then SL & RAN to Wood & VDB

        • Karan14
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Fabianski
          TAA Gabriel Timber
          Salah Saka Palmer Enzo
          Isak Pedro Cunha

          (Flekken Dunk Greaves Winks)
          2 FT & 0.9m

          Cunha to Wood?

          Frees up cash to upgrade Winks to Sarr/Iwobi

          1. Snooze ya lose
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Wood seems fairly obvious

        • Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Cunha with misconduct by the FA.

          https://x.com/FAspokesperson/status/1868966961197240578?t=Q3X25qRGW9JSWc2P-crGiQ&s=19

          "Matheus Cunha has been charged with misconduct following the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town on Saturday, 14 December."

          "The forward allegedly acted in an improper manner after the final whistle. He has until Thursday, 19 December, to provide a response."

          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            I'd expect him to accept it and a swift ban be applied on Friday.

        • basilfawlty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Cunha to Wood or take a hit for Isak?

          Striker options are very thin!

          Raya Fabianski
          TAA Timber Pau Hall Greaves
          Salah Saka Palmer Rogers Amad
          Jackson Pedro Cunha 1 FT 1.2 ITB

        • Tsparkes10
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Wc now or wait til gw19?

          Raya 4.0
          VVD TAA Robinson Gabriel 4.0
          Salah Saka Palmer Enzo Rogers
          Cunha Wood Pedro

          Cunha suspension is annoying as could’ve potentially saved 3FT before wc in gw19…

        • Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Iwobi amad enzo.
          Pick one out of 3

