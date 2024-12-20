283
  1. antis0cial
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    A) Semenyo to Amad, bench pedro (leaning towards this one)
    B) Myko to Robinson, bench Lewis
    C) just play Lewis and Pedro (save)

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd personally just do C

    2. thewhitepele
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  2. BrockLanders
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Seriously considering BBing this week. Yes or no?

    Fabianski
    Trent, Gabriel, Robinson
    Salah, Saka, Palmer, Bowen
    Cunha, Wissa

    Sels, Joao Pedro, Hall, Enzo

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      As long as you’re happy to sacrifice potential DGWs to use it instead, it seems like a decent bench.

      1. BrockLanders
        • 9 Years
        just now

        That's the thing. Decent Christmas pot up for grabs this week though (£200)

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      3-4-2, defender missing

      1. BrockLanders
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Dalot!

  3. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Evening all. Either of these worth a hit to catch price rises?

    A. Semenyo > Amad
    B. Cunha > Jackson

    Pickford
    Virgil, Gabriel, Robinson, Hall
    Salah, Palmer, Saka
    Isak, Cunha, Pedro

    (Fabianski, Rogers, Semenyo, Faes)
    0 FT, 2.2 ITB

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not sure there's massive upside on any of those transfers

    2. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      B isnt assuming Cunha ok to play. A not worth a hit - starters all decent.

    3. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Thanks both, will wait on Cunha news.

  4. TochanMama
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Which one would you choose?

    A) Keep Watkins
    B) Isak
    C) Wood

    Got Jackson and JP

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      If for free. Definitely Isak

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This

    2. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    3. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    4. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Isak

  5. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Gtg?
    Raya
    TAA,Robinson,Castagne
    Salah(c),Saka,Palmer,Rogers
    Isak,Jackson,Cunha

    Fabianski,Enzo,Aina,Pau 0.2m itb. 0FT.

    1. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’d start Enzo over Rogers but looks great

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Not fussed on triple Chelsea attack away at Everton and City struggling.

        It’s a 50/50 call.

      2. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    2. Sebastes
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      G2g

  6. thewhitepele
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Got 2ft and 0.8m itb. RAN to Robinson or Hall and bank one?

    Sels Fabs
    Gvardiol Gabriel RAN VdB Greaves
    Salah Saka Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
    Cunha Wood Pedro

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Like RAN to Robinson

    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Robinson or Castagne.
      Yes

      1. thewhitepele
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers, Castagne would leave me some extra itb to make it easier to bring in Isak but really feel like Robinson is the better pick..

    3. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      RAN > Robinson

    4. Sebastes
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      RAN to Robinson

    5. MLo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      RAN to Rob

  7. TochanMama
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who would you captian?

    A) Salah vs Tottenham
    B) Palmer vs Everton
    C) Saka vs Palace
    D) Isak vs Ipswich

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      A or B

    2. Kevtheotter
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

    3. Sebastes
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’m on A or D, most likely A

    4. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

    5. MLo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  8. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which DF would you play out of

    Porro
    Mykolenko

    for this GW

    and

    Which MF would you play out of

    Enzo
    Rogers

    for this GW too

    Rest of Team

    Sels

    Gabriel Gvardiol xxxxxxxx

    Saka Palmer Salah xxxxxxxx

    Wood Jackson Pedro

    Flekken xxxxxxx xxxxxxx RAN

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Porro
      Enzo

  9. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs. Would you:

    A) Ait Nouri to Robinson and start Robinson ahead of Strand Larson

    B) Roll

    1. Kevtheotter
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Roll

    2. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

    3. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  10. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Fab (sels)
    Gabriel timber robinson (gomez lewis)
    Saka palmer saka semenyo (rogers)
    Cunha isak pedro

    Which ? (Will WC gw19)

    A) semenyo to amad/enzo/iwobi
    B) cunha (if banned) to raul/wood
    C) start rogers for semenyo & roll ft

    1. Kevtheotter
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      A Amad

      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        just now

        This

  11. Kevtheotter
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Thoughts on

    Gvardiol, Johnson and Pedro
    To
    Robinson, Amad and Isak
    For free?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yip for sure

    3. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Y

    4. thewhitepele
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Looks good to me

  12. rozzo
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Sels Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Timber Hall Greaves
    Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo Rogers
    Cunha Wood Pedro

    2ft
    0.7 itb

    TAA, Rogers, Cunha and Pedro to 4m, Dibling, Isak and Jackson for -8 is crazy right?

    Will be priced out otherwise and that would be my optimal front 7

    1. Kevtheotter
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Selling 4 players you would start to 2 players for -8 is yes crazy

    2. Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Do it

  13. FPL FROST
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    In case anyone was wondering, Cunha is looking pretty safe.

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Sauce?

  14. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bench one please?

    A. Gabs
    B. Timber
    C. Hall
    D. Robinson

    Thanks

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      B or C, probably C

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hall

    3. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah, Hall

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Hall

  15. HaffNanner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    A. Bring in Robinson and bench Dalot

    B. Play Dalot and bring in Munoz next week instead

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

  16. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which one
    A. Play Lewis
    B. Play Myko
    C. RAN > Robinson (-4)

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Play Lewis

    2. HaffNanner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

  17. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench 1
    A Amad
    B Pedro
    C Enzo

    1. HaffNanner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      How many CHE do you have? Between B and C especially if three CHE attacks, diversify a bit

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers- on Palmer Jackson as well

  18. AppleDunk
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who score higher this week?

    A. Bruno
    B. Amad

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Amad 😛

  19. Hantakun
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Would you play
    A Alisson
    B Fabianski
    this gameweek?

    1. AppleDunk
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  20. Hazardous1983
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Start enzo or rodgers

  21. Hazardous1983
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Rodgers to amad for -8

