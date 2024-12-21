The sides ranked 17th and 18th in the eight-match Premier League form table meet at Villa Park in the Gameweek 17 curtain-raiser.

Aston Villa v Manchester City gets underway at 12:30 GMT.

City are winless in four on the road, their last success coming at Molineux two months ago.

The Villans, despite their struggles away from the West Midlands, are actually unbeaten on their own turf since Gameweek 2, when Arsenal were fortunate to emerge with three points.

Villa defeated Pep Guardiola’s side 1-0 in this fixture last season, their first victory over City at any venue in 10 years.

As for the all-important team news, Guardiola has been the busier manager.

He’s made six changes in all, although three were enforced thanks to injuries suffered by Ederson, Ruben Dias and – not previously mentioned – Matheus Nunes.

Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku drop to the bench, meanwhile.

Stefan Ortega replaces Ederson between the posts, while Rico Lewis, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic are handed recalls.

Lewis is back from a one-match ban.

The visitors also have Nathan Ake on the bench following his recent lay-off.

By contrast, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery makes just one change from Gameweek 16.

It may be an enforced alteration, too, as Amadou Onana replaces the absent Diego Carlos.

That will prompt a tactical reshuffle, with Matty Cash moving back to right-back, Onana holding the midfield with Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans presumably moved into a more advanced role and John McGinn seemingly shifting to the right.

Morgan Rogers keeps up his ever-present starter status.

Emery making only one change also means that Ollie Watkins is again on the bench for the hosts. Jhon Duran leads the line for the third Gameweek in a row.

Leon Bailey and Tyrone Mings are back and among the substitutes after injury and illness.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Onana, Kamara, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Duran.

Subs: Bogarde, Buendia, Barkley, Watkins, Mings, Maatsen, Nedeljkovic, Bailey, Olsen.

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Carson, Walker, Ake, Doku, De Bruyne, Savinho, Simpson-Pusey, O’Reilly, McAtee.



