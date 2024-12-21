Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 clash between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 21 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Arsenal 16 30 +14 WWWDD 15th Crystal Palace 16 16 -4 DDWDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



