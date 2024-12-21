Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 clash between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 21 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CRYSTAL PALACE
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Arsenal
|16
|30
|+14
|WWWDD
|15th
|Crystal Palace
|16
|16
|-4
|DDWDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):