Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 clash between Everton and Chelsea.
The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 22 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
EVERTON
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Chelsea
|16
|34
|+18
|WWWWW
|16th
|Everton
|15
|15
|-7
|DDLWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):