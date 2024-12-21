Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 clash between Everton and Chelsea.

The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 22 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

EVERTON

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Chelsea 16 34 +18 WWWWW 16th Everton 15 15 -7 DDLWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



