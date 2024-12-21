Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 clash between Ipswich Town and Newcastle United.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 21 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

IPSWICH

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Newcastle 16 23 +2 LDDLW 18th Ipswich 16 12 -12 DLLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



