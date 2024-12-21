Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 clash between Ipswich Town and Newcastle United.
The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 21 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
IPSWICH
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Newcastle
|16
|23
|+2
|LDDLW
|18th
|Ipswich
|16
|12
|-12
|DLLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):