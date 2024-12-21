Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 clash between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 22 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LEICESTER
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|17th
|Leicester
|16
|14
|-13
|LLWDL
|19th
|Wolves
|16
|9
|-16
|WLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):