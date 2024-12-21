Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 22 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
TOTTENHAM
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|15
|36
|+18
|WWWDD
|10th
|Tottenham
|16
|23
|+17
|WDLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):