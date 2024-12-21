Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 clash between West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 21 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WEST HAM

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Brighton 16 24 +1 WDLDL 14th West Ham 16 19 -8 WLLWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



