  1. Norco
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Quick vote on the below:

    Saka + Cunha > Bruno + G.Jesus for free?

    1. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Dunno about Jesus

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Atheist?!

        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            1 min ago

            Zoroastrian

      2. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        already got three Liverpool?

        1. Norco
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          No just Salah. Are you suggesting Diaz?

          1. FPL FROST
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            I think I'd want something for the Leicester game.

    2. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Gonna let Saka drop and wait for news, bought at 10.1 so can stomach a drop.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Think I'll wait for news as well. I'll be missing out on Isak, but it's not like he'll score a hat trick each week.

      2. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Same

      3. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yeah me too

        Can’t be making early moves when there’s stuff up in the air

      4. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        We're hardly going to get any news though, are we ?

        1. FPL FROST
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I'll play Enzo off the bench.

    3. Bruno Commando
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Doing Saka + Cunha to Isak + a midfielder below 8.4. Who's the best choice?

      1) Diaz
      2) Gordon
      3) Amad (already has Bruno)
      4) Enzo (already has Palmer and Jackson)
      5) Sarr

      1. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Probably Diaz, Leicester are really bad.

        1. Bruno Commando
          • 10 Years
          3 hours ago

          Seems like Liverpool has pretty good fixtures in the next 5-6 GWs as well.

      2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Think I’m going to do Diaz. Also considering Son (but I know that doesn’t fit your price point).

        1. Bruno Commando
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Thanks! I'm leaning towards Diaz too. Liverpool has pretty good fixtures too. Palace and Chelsea have better runs, but Liverpool's form combined with Diaz's quality should make him the best choice.

      3. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Jota*

        1. Bruno Commando
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Thanks! I actually fear that he could start ahead of Diaz, especially the easier games which would be such a bummer...

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Diaz tends to play better in the tougher fixtures too...

      4. Planet Head
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        I'm going with Murphy

        1. Bruno Commando
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Murphy better option than Gordon?

    4. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Jota

      1. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Reply fail

    5. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      RP

      G2G?

      Raya
      Robinson VVD Gab
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Amad Enzo
      Isak Wissa

      Bench: Fab Pedro Konsa Faes

      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Looks good. Cash in the bank after Saka out?

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Yeah 3.3 mil

    6. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Early opinion on this lot? Yes a triple Pool,Che and Ars
      Cash for Raul to Isak next week and maybe Munoz in for Anderson too
      Jota and Jesus are the gambles. Too many hits to get here but might finally be happy with this lot.

      Raya

      TAA Gabriel Lewis

      Salah Palmer Jota Enzo Sarr

      Jackson Jesus

      3.9 Raul Hall Andersen

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Any reason why you are going with Jota over Diaz? I am contemplating this as well.

        Not a fan of Lewis but I like the Sarr pick.

        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Yeah it’s all eggs in one basket.
          Jota is just a goal monster, been waiting for him to get back from injury.
          He is a 200-250 player if he could avoid injury / get minutes. Looking at the start of the season he was the one Slot wanted up front. Not saying he get 90 minutes every game he won’t but Slot knows what he has in him but more competition now that before his injury. Diaz works so hard and hauled big time but when were his last returns before that. He is not the goal machine that Jota is.

          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            Just don't know if he starts vs LEI though...

            1. Albrightondknight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              Maybe / maybe not but he can brace with 30 mins against this kinda opposition. I definitely wouldn’t start Raul before him this week.

          2. Bruno Commando
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            I like your conviction about Jota and you should go ahead with that. Hopefully it will work out well for you! I think most people will go with Diaz, but this will make Jota hauling even sweeter.

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Not sure on Jota. Thoughts about him on my below post. Always a fitness worry.

        Raul out for Isak makes sense of course.

        I'd rather sell Lewis for Munoz than Andersen, as Andersen may yet win his place back.

        Although Lewis' fixtures look good, they look like (and are) conceding in every fixture. Plus with City forums are sick of him playing - not like you can even rely on him for starts.

        I at least understand the Jesus punt.

        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Don’t disagree with any of your response but I just think City have to get it right some time and 5 nice fixtures on the way, if they can’t keep a clean this week he is gone for Munoz.

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            I think part of City getting it right will easily in Lewis not playing, though.

            I don't even think he's a dead cert to start at Everton. He has the physicality of a piece of spaghetti and the Everton lumps will batter him.

            1. Albrightondknight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              Fair, no start or CS this week and he is gone.

      3. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Jota seems very risky for minutes.

    7. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Fabianski
      TAA Gabriel Hall
      Salah (C) Palmer Saka* Amad
      Isak Jackson Pedro
      Fabianski // Rogers Munoz Greaves

      A) Start Pedro (BRE) or Rogers (NEW)?
      B) Start Hall (AVL) or Munoz (BOU)?
      C) Saka to...

      1) Fernandes
      2) Diaz
      3) Jota
      4) Sarr
      5) Son
      6) Maddison

      Pedro has the better fixture for sure, but Brighton's form is yucky. Liverpool have good upcoming fixtures for attackers - but always so tough to pick the right one. Love Jota but made of match-sticks.

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        C2 or C4 for me. The Jota vs Diaz dilemma is real for me!

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Cheers. Answers for A) and B)?

          1. Bruno Commando
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Pedro and Munoz

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              Thanks lad

      2. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        A Rogers
        B Munoz for attacking roles
        C Diaz or Maybe Foden

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Thanks.

          I think BOU is such a tricky fixture, especially away. Both teams may concede I guess.

      3. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        no one else notice you got fabianski starting and on the bench?

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Ha nice. Flekken bench (and sold in GW19!)

    8. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      For replacing Saka, basically it has to be Bruno or one of Jota/Diaz for me.

      I already have Trent & Salah, so I’m thinking maybe don’t throw all my eggs in one basket and go safer with Bruno? Who hardly any of my rivals own also.

      Or would you go all in and go for Jota/Diaz for that Leicester game?

      It’s a tough decision.

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        The thing about going all in with Diaz/Jota is that you might choose the wrong guy. I am also choosing between those 2 and it's such a headache.

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          This is the risk isn’t it, choosing the right one, when in all reality choosing either is wrong option because both will be benched and rotate etc.

      2. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Foden ?

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Cheers bud, I do like the risk of Foden but I’m steering clear for now, just having Lewis is enough City coverage for me and he’s doing naff all hehe

      3. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Bruno for me and I am on a wildcard so could get either. I think the Liverpool pair are uncertain in terms of minutes and would rather go with the safe option.

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          I think this is where I’m leaning cheers mate, I do feel quite comfortable just having Trent alongside Salah already, don’t wanna fly too close to the sun with the third causing me a headache.

          Gonna feel odd having a United player in my squad again but it’s time to welcome Bruno I reckon, nice immediate fixture also, on pens, all that good stuff.

      4. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        I’m going Diaz now and probably Bruno later.

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Cool, I’ve nothing against it, I reckon I’ve just decided to go with Bruno, that reliability over Xmas period is worth it alone I guess.

          1. Bleh
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Yeah defo. I might have gone the same way had it not been for my bench delivering every gameweek. Clearly have enough Xmas cover so why not have some fun!

            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Exactly yeah, live it up and have some fun with it, I have decent’ish bench cover, my god I had Rogers and Huijsen on my bench this GW, gutting, but for Saka’s price point I had to bring in a player that matches Bruno’s credentials I suppose, price, minutes, set pieces etc.
              I could have just gone Amad but the squad is pretty much fixed up elsewhere.
              Ah well, I made the move before I lost value on Saka, I wish us both luck! 🙂

      5. snow pea in repose
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        I've got Bruno so thinking of going down to a cheaper mid and then beefing up a defender and a forward

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          That sounds very reasonable to me bud, good plan.

    9. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours ago

      Pedro Munoz Jota

      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Reply fail to Hazz

    10. andre_c
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Will Eze be available for Bournemouth?

      1. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Glasner said in his press conference on Friday he "expects" Eze to be back for Bournemouth. I wouldn't be overly confident at this point until he trains, foot injuries can be quite complex.

    11. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Looking at Diaz's minutes has put me off him quite a bit.

      Basically getting benched every other game. TOT was an exception... but that means he's all the more likely to be benched next match(?).

      This has also been in the period when Jota has been out - so him coming back into the fold surely won't help(?)

      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Worth noting that a lot of those benchings came after international breaks, after he arrived from South America quite late.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          True for a couple of them. I personally expect reduced mins vs. LEI (either 60 mins-ish) or 30 from the bench.

          That's enough to score like 3 goals against Leicester either way though.

      2. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        The depth they have up front is just silly. As long as Slot lets Darwin rot it will help a bit. But if you get more than 100 min per 2 games from any of them consider you are doing well and it may well be enough.
        Elliot will also emerge as a 100% starter by the end of the season.

      3. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        That;s the problem with Diaz and Jota. You can't complain when they get benched in the best fixtures.

      4. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        You are putting doubts about him in my head right before I pull the trigger lol

        I might just ditch both and go with Sarr!

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          The views and opinions expressed by Hazz are those of his own and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FPL Towers. Any content provided by Hazz are his opinion and is not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual or anyone or anything.

          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            🙂

    12. Manani
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      WC now or next week? 0 FT, spend it on some early transfer (jota, isak, gab)

      Henderson
      TAA Hall Gabriel
      Palmer Mbeumo Salah Jota
      Jackson Pedro Isak
      (Vald Rogers Colwill Robinson)

      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        But what is your current team? Hard to say WC to this, as good as it is, without knowing current setup.

        1. Manani
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          that is my current team

          1. BlzE_94
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            What would you even WC to?

            1. Manani
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              i have to use it either this or next week anyway. and would use WC to sort out defence, take out Mbeumo, Pedro (and get my 3 FT back)

          2. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Why would even consider a WC. Use it to plan for doubles etc. Leave that WC button alone.

      2. ChilliBoi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Why have you even held onto your WC this long? You get a new one in a couple of weeks and you don’t retain two.

    13. Feloh
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Do I take the -4 and lose Cunha for Jesus. Didn't think Jesus would be up for a price rise this soon.

    14. Count Olaf
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Just did Saka to Amad, first time I'll be without Saka all season, hopefully it works out (in the sense of Amad doing the business, of course I'd like Saka to return as soon as possible).

        1. Norco
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Well better to have Amad then zeros from Saka...

          1. Count Olaf
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Nicely put

        2. Norco
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Best Cunha replacement?

          Have Isak/Pedro.

          1. Jackson
          2. G.Jesus
          3. Havertz
          4. Solanke
          5. Other
          6. Hold Cunha and shift next week

          1. Ryan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            I think Solanke is a great shout in the short term. Jackson will be better long term move but we know he will miss a game soon with rotation. If you don't mind the imminent rotation then Jackson would be an easy set and forget.

          2. Ausman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Jackson

        3. Ryan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          It was a tough choice between Sarr and Bruno for Saka's replacement but went with Sarr in the end. My reasoning is that the spare cash will leave the door open to getting Haaland in GW19/20 if I downgrade TAA. Surely they will hit form again at some point.

          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Bruno the safe but less exciting pick.

            1. Ryan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              Expensive too and in an inconsistent side leaving a little less wriggle room. Still, a safe pick given pens and expected mins.

        4. Price Changes
          rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Price Changes 23rd December

          Rises: Salah 13.5, Bowen 7.5, G.Jesus 6.8, Gabriel 6.3, Aina 5.0

          Falls: Haaland 14.8, Saka 10.5, Rashford 6.7, Summerville 5.6, Strand Larsen 5.6, Pedro Porro 5.5, Buendia 5.1, Justin 4.3, Greaves 3.9

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Who on Earth is choosing to sell Greaves now. Sigh!

            Not that I need the cash anyway given the Saka situation.

            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              Apologies, I sold him before the deadline!

          2. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Cheers Rainy!

          3. Ryan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Haaland was 15.4 at one stage and Salah 12.4. Now the gap is just 1.3m. What a contrast since GW6.

            The Haaland/Mid to Salah/Cunha switch has defined the season so far.

          4. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Cheers Rainy!

          5. Casual Player
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Oof didn’t check prices this morning, missed Saka falling so quick and lost the 0.1

            It’s an intriguing one, might end up bringing in a 5m guy for a 10m guy

            1. Andy_Social
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Cheers, Rainy, 2-1
              I'd rather lose a bit on Saka than rush into a mistaken transfer. I'm still waiting on Cunha verdict too.

          6. Yank Revolution
            • 13 Years
            25 mins ago

            2 up 2 down...bummer.

        5. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Last Man Standing GW17 (589 teams)

          Safety score = 70
          Top score = Notlob Legin with 116

          65 teams to be removed, 524 teams through to GW18
          Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

          Merry Christmas!

          https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

        6. shal
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Hey guys, I genuienly need your opinions here on my team. My defence arent the best and I am quite lost on what to do for my Gamweek 18 Team with 1FT only. I was thinking of getting in Luiz Diaz for Saka but worried for his minutes as Liverpool have 2 fixtures in a span for just 3 days. Feels like Jota, Nunez and Gakpo will surely get some minutes.

          Or should I just roll over my FT for Gameweek 19 and strengthen my defense then together?

          Sels
          Hall Mykolenko Robinson
          Salah (C) Palmer(V) Bruno Enzo Saka(!)
          Isak N.Jackson

          Bench: Austin(GK) Wissa R.Lewis Bednarek

          ITB: 0.8 // 1FT

          Truly truly appreciate all your advice. Merry Christmas!

          1. Ryan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Your defence is fine for this coming week. Lewis has Everton who struggle to score goals so isn't a bad first sub. Focus on selling the injured Saka, plenty of good midfield prospects. I went Sarr with the plan to make an upgrade in GW19 but Bruno is a good safe shout.

            1. Ryan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              I see you have Bruno already, so perhaps consider Sarr with the cash in the bank to be used in GW19.

              1. shal
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Hey man, appreciate your time and thoughts . You do have a point. Palace have great 2 games at least. Thank you man. Merry Christmas

        7. BlzE_94
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Pick one to play please:

          A) Mazraoui vs WOL(A)
          B) Lewis vs EVE(H)
          C) Hall vs AVL(H)

          1. shal
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            C

            1. BlzE_94
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              As bad as City have been, don't you think Villa will score and Everton won't?

              1. shal
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                actually, you have a point. I am just tired of starting Lewis man. City assets are such a frauds. anyways, Everton have been keeping clean sheets quite a bit lately. So yeah.

          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            I'm not even sure Lewis starts the EVE fixture. Would get bullied.

            Shying away from Maz as United have been poor defensively whilst Wolves overperform up top. Away too, new manager in the stands.

            With Hall I can see Newcastle conceding too, but they're in the best form. He does offer a little threat.

            Maybe ask again in a day or so!

          3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
              51 mins ago

              Not much difference there for me. B or even coin toss

          4. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            I'd triple captain Mo this week if I knew he'd play 90mins but unfortunately I'm not sure if he will.

          5. Meta12345
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Saka to bruno or diaz?
              1st to 3 wins it

            • FDMS All Starz
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Wc now or gw19? With a short turnaround from gw18-19 I’m considering playing it now with Saka/Cunha probably out

              Henderson Fabianski
              Saliba Timber VVD Robinson Barco*
              Salah Palmer Kluivert Rogers Saka*
              Isak Wissa Cunha *

              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Personally I'd wait until GW18.

                Can't say this too strongly but I reckon you could have a better idea of who is likely to start the GW19 fixtures after GW18 is over.

                Fabianski
                Saliba Timber VVD
                Salah Palmer Saka* Rogers
                Isak Wissa Cunha*
                Henderson // Kluivert Robinson Barco

                That's squad or a variation or so looks fine to me. Not sure how many FTs you have - but that Saka spot is primed for either a punt on a LIV a attacker, or Bruno/Amad/Odegaard etc.

                With Cunha I suppose you'll know by the night before. Quite unlikely FA is going to convene on Christmas Day to hand out a ban? Cunha playable five United defense been fairly poor.

                Rkgers vs. Kluivert is a toss-up. (Maybe Fab vs. Hendo too).

                In GW19 you can hop on Palace players, Jackson potentially - tweak that Saka spot if not happy with GW18 choice. Maybe ditch 1 ARS defence. Ship Cunha (or hold onto as its Spurs!)

                Yeah the more I look at it, the more I'd use it in GW19.

                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Sorry in case that is not clear, as I messed up the first sentence.

                  Personally I'd wait until GW19*

