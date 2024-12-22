408
  1. Captain Mal
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I'm considering buying a Spurs player. What's wrong with me, Doc?

      Open Controls
      1. Nickyboy
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Don't do it

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Mal
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Thanks, I needed that.

            Open Controls
        2. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Highest scoring team in n tye league, why not

          Open Controls
        3. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Kulu Maddison Solanke all good options

          Open Controls
      2. Hazardous1221
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        I've got no other choice but to play Konsa away to Newcastle next week. Is that a good enough reason to back against Isak or would you still get Isak in?

        Open Controls
        1. Emery Christmas
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          I would buy the player who got 40 points the last 3 weeks

          Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Good luck going against Isak

          Open Controls
        3. Odikostar
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Bro you’re gonna have the holiday ruined if you play Konsa and don’t have Isak

          Open Controls
          1. Hazardous1221
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Isak in it is then lol

            Open Controls
      3. Emery Christmas
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Saka -> Bruno over Diaz/Jota for me.
        Recency bias says Liverpool will score more than United, but United had 2.26 xG vs Bournemouth & Leicester only conceded 1.06 xG today.
        Watched the game & Bruno was unlucky not to come away with anything, he’s also nailed unlike Jota/Diaz which is more of a gamble

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Mal
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Easy choice I think, Bruno all day.

            Open Controls
            1. Nickyboy
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              I was thinking the same originally but are you not concerned after today's result even with nailedness factor?

              Open Controls
              1. Captain Mal
                  2 hours, 41 mins ago

                  Which result you mean? Liverpool o M. Utd?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nickyboy
                    • 13 Years
                    2 hours, 39 mins ago

                    Man Utd losing

                    Open Controls
                    1. Captain Mal
                        2 hours, 35 mins ago

                        They may not win many games but I think they will score plenty of goals and Bruno has many ways to points (set pieces, mid/long range shots, through balls, late runs in the box, etc.) and much better expected minutes than the other two.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Nickyboy
                          • 13 Years
                          2 hours, 32 mins ago

                          Thanks, think I'm going to do Cunha > Isak, Saka > Bruno for free

                          Open Controls
                          1. Captain Mal
                              2 hours, 30 mins ago

                              Reasonable moves, I'd do the same if I didn't already own Bruno.

                              Open Controls
                    2. Emery Christmas
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 36 mins ago

                      Watch the highlights first, United had a lot of chances

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nickyboy
                        • 13 Years
                        2 hours, 11 mins ago

                        Thanks, think I might do Bruno as I did regret not getting him in a little while ago

                        Open Controls
                • Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 42 mins ago

                  Bruno over those two during this period is an easy decision imo

                  Open Controls
                • Odikostar
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 31 mins ago

                  Can he really do much in the next 3 games though ?

                  Open Controls
              2. SAUCY SALAH
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 47 mins ago

                Trent, Diaz and Jesus in leaving 0.1ITB?
                Yes please!

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Diaz & Jesus I get but not Trent

                  Open Controls
                  1. SAUCY SALAH
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                    True

                    Open Controls
              3. g40steve
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                Diaz or Foden for Saka?

                Those city fixtures have to come good but Diaz is flying.

                Cunha out for?

                Jesus or Solanke?

                Open Controls
                1. Stranger Mings
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Torn between diaz bruno or foden

                  Open Controls
                  1. g40steve
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Already got Bruno

                    Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Enzo, #Saka

                    Open Controls
              4. Make FPL Casual Again
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                Amad 6.7 pp/start including crap few games at start of season...on par with Saka as 3rd highest scorer in game....

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Too many 1 2 3’s

                  Open Controls
                  1. Make FPL Casual Again
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 17 mins ago

                    ?

                    Open Controls
                    1. g40steve
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 15 mins ago

                      Look at his points through 16 games, whats Isak’s, Salah’s pp/start last 5?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Make FPL Casual Again
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 56 mins ago

                        His points per start are 6.7. This is the same as Saka.
                        His points per start under Amorim is 7.7 (5 starts), same as Palmer
                        He is 5.3m.
                        He has blanked once in last 5 games, with two double figure hauls.

                        Capiche ?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Make FPL Casual Again
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 38 mins ago

                          Palmer has returned 9 pps in his last 5, including that 18 pointer

                          Open Controls
              5. SomeoneKnows
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                Raya
                Timber, Robinson, Colwill
                Salah, Palmer, Saka, Bruno
                Isak, Wood, Cunha

                (Fabianski, Enzo, Harwood-Bellis, Greaves) 2FT + 0.4itb

                Saka + Greaves > Maddison + TAA?

                Open Controls
              6. Nickyboy
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                Is it acceptable to not have Isak at this point?

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 17 mins ago

                  How’s the rank & imagine where you'd be with him

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nickyboy
                    • 13 Years
                    2 hours, 12 mins ago

                    Thanks. Think I'm leaning to Cunha to Isak, Saka to (Bruno?)

                    I guess it's the second part that's the harder decision

                    Open Controls
                2. Nickyboy
                  • 13 Years
                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Or, putting it another way, is it crazy talk to go Jesus over him for now?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gizzachance
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 12 mins ago

                    Yeah

                    Open Controls
                3. Emery Christmas
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 14 mins ago

                  Just buy Isak

                  Open Controls
              7. _Ninja_
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                Saka/Cunha -> Bruno/Isak -4? yay or nay

                Raya
                TAA Gabriel Kerkez
                Salah Palmer Saka Amad
                Cunha Jackson Pedro

                Muric Rogers Hall Greaves

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  Nice hits like this work well.

                  I’m about to board the Jesus train 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. _Ninja_
                    • 14 Years
                    2 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Nice great fixture next!

                    Open Controls
                    1. g40steve
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 32 mins ago

                      Yep, getting onboard early & taking hits taken me from 4m to 1.3 so carrying on.

                      Open Controls
                      1. _Ninja_
                        • 14 Years
                        2 hours, 29 mins ago

                        Nice one keep it up.

                        Open Controls
                        1. g40steve
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 56 mins ago

                          Cheers

                          Open Controls
                2. Nickyboy
                  • 13 Years
                  2 hours, 33 mins ago

                  Probably going to do exactly the same (luckily don't need a hit, but prob still would for one anyway)

                  Open Controls
                  1. _Ninja_
                    • 14 Years
                    2 hours, 31 mins ago

                    Cheers!

                    Open Controls
              8. Tinydancer
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 40 mins ago

                Looking to move Saka and get Jesus in before the changes
                WC Draft. Might have some benching headaches in defence, 1.2 ITB

                Sels - Fabianski
                TAA - Gabriel - Munoz - Hall - Robinson
                Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Rogers - 4.3
                Isak - Solanke - Jesus

                Thoughts?

                Open Controls
              9. Scalper
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 40 mins ago

                Already have Bruno.

                Saka > Foden silly?

                I just can’t ignore those fixtures…

                Open Controls
                1. Stranger Mings
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Or diaz

                  Open Controls
                  1. Scalper
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 35 mins ago

                    Good shout but he’s not nailed and that’s what concerns me

                    Open Controls
                    1. Royal5
                      • 13 Years
                      2 hours, 35 mins ago

                      My worry as well. Suddenly Arne starts Jota

                      Open Controls
              10. MetallicaJack93
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 40 mins ago

                Bottomed

                Look good? Got Saka backup

                Raya
                TAA Robinson Milenkovic
                Salah Saka Palmer Amad
                Isak Jackson Jesus
                4 Enzo Davis Faes

                Open Controls
              11. FDMS All Starz
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 39 mins ago

                Thoughts about Jesus and Diaz/Jota as potential fpl options?

                Do we think they can nail down a spot in the starting xi? Or do we just expect more rotation? Next fixtures are plum for both, maybe a short term punt?

                Open Controls
                1. Gizzachance
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Jesus is the bandwagon transfer

                  Open Controls
                2. Heiro
                  • 15 Years
                  2 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Short term punt is good for jesus. Def not a long term pick with Havertz lurking

                  Open Controls
                3. Captain Mal
                    2 hours, 28 mins ago

                    No, no and no.

                    Open Controls
                4. Heiro
                  • 15 Years
                  2 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Evening,

                  Is there news on Saka yet? Still to WC and this could swing it, if he's out.

                  Reluctant to ship at home Vs Ipswich though if there's no news

                  Open Controls
                  1. Royal5
                    • 13 Years
                    2 hours, 35 mins ago

                    Pulled his hammy. Obviously out for weeks

                    Open Controls
                  2. g40steve
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Go find the video, he could hardly move on crutches

                    Open Controls
                5. Khalico
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Jesus or Wood? That is the question I need solving

                  Open Controls
                  1. Stranger Mings
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 36 mins ago

                    Jesus if saka out for few games

                    Open Controls
                  2. _Ninja_
                    • 14 Years
                    2 hours, 35 mins ago

                    jesus not as nailed to wood this Christmas.

                    Open Controls
                    1. _Ninja_
                      • 14 Years
                      2 hours, 34 mins ago

                      *as wood...

                      Open Controls
                6. The Mighty Whites
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 36 mins ago

                  1FT, 0.6 ITB, thoughts:

                  Raya - Valdimarsson
                  TAA - Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Bednarek
                  Salah - Palmer - Saka - Rogers - Enzo
                  Isak - Joao Pedro - Strand Larsen

                  Best Saka replacement?

                  Play Rogers or Strand Larsen?

                  Open Controls
                7. Stranger Mings
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Sounds like people prefer bruno to diaz and foden?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Royal5
                    • 13 Years
                    2 hours, 28 mins ago

                    At least he is nailed

                    Open Controls
                    1. Stranger Mings
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 3 mins ago

                      Cheers maybe bruno sensible then

                      Open Controls
                  2. Captain Mal
                      2 hours, 28 mins ago

                      By far

                      Open Controls
                      1. Stranger Mings
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 26 mins ago

                        Only thing is next 3 not easy

                        Open Controls
                        1. Royal5
                          • 13 Years
                          2 hours, 24 mins ago

                          He plays the 2 worst teams in the next 4

                          Open Controls
                          1. Royal5
                            • 13 Years
                            2 hours, 23 mins ago

                            More worried about Uniteds lack for of scoring atm

                            Open Controls
                  3. DA Minnion (Former great)
                    • 12 Years
                    2 hours, 29 mins ago

                    Got in Diaz and Isak for Saka and Pedro. Probably will all end in tears.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Hazardous1221
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 27 mins ago

                    This is probably the worst collection of defenders in a 'who should I play' question you'll ever see. Also it probably doesn't matter since they'll all get zero points. Nevertheless, who would you start lol

                    A) Konsa vs New (A)
                    B) Davis vs Ars (A)
                    C) Robinson vs Che (A)

                    Open Controls
                    1. BlzE_94
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 59 mins ago

                      C

                      Open Controls
                    2. MBK 42
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 55 mins ago

                      C for assist potential

                      Open Controls
                  5. BlzE_94
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 26 mins ago

                    GTG?

                    Raya
                    TAA Gabriel Lewis
                    Salah Palmer Diaz Amad
                    Isak Jackson Jesus

                    Fabianski Enzo Hall Mazraoui

                    Open Controls
                  6. RICICLE
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 21 mins ago

                    Could it now be the time to go back to a 352 formation? That third forward spot just ain’t performing anymore, prefer mids.

                    Anyone the same?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Royal5
                      • 13 Years
                      2 hours, 17 mins ago

                      A lot of Temu forwards for sure. Not happy with either Jackson or Pedro. Benched the latter this week.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Make FPL Casual Again
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 16 mins ago

                      Already there buddy, looking to upgrade Pedro to Jacko, not sure if this is the week to do it though

                      Open Controls
                  7. Bobkat
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 7 mins ago

                    Is this worth a -4

                    Saka, RAN, Cunha to Foden, Gabriel, Jesus

                    Open Controls
                  8. Norco
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 56 mins ago

                    Quick vote on the below:

                    Saka + Cunha > Bruno + G.Jesus for free?

                    Open Controls

