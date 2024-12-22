129
  1. Jonesfromthere
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Quite like Gordon as my Saka replacement. Anyone else?

    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I'm not sure what I'll be doing yet.
      I'm guessing most will just try and use the funds and jump to Son.

    2. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I am going B. Fernandes coz of the pens as my Saka replacement

    3. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      You mean anyone else you should like or anyone else liking Gordon?

    4. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Not a fan. Newcastle have scored 8 goals in the last 2 games and all he's had is 2 assists. Isak is the one to get from Newcastle, the rest are to be ignored I think.

      • Monklane
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I'm looking. But I'm not seeing anyong I like.

      • Sgt Frank Drebin
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Depends what are you going to do wit the rest of the money.

      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        Sarr looks like the obvious replacement.

    5. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Isak, Jackson and Jesus ideal front 3 over festive period or would you prefer Wood over Jesus?

      1. Captain Mal
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          There's at least 10 forwards I would prefer over G. Jesus.

          1. Bizzle100
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            I reckon Jesus good for the festive period

        • Pusey Patrol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Who else than Jesus would you prefer over Christmas.

          1. Captain Mal
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              The exact reason I typed G. Jesus instead of Jesus but people can't help themselves, the joke has to be overplayed to death.

              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                2 mins ago

                This

            • Pusey Patrol
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Wood, Timber, Burn are more needed for a long cold winter.

              1. Captain Mal
                  57 mins ago

                  Considering City's struggles, maybe Pep should try using Simpson Pusey.

            • el polako
              • 7 Years
              44 mins ago

              You know that yesterday’s goals were first PL goals for Jesus since January 2024?

              He’s not an option, fools gold and classic example of knee jerking\recency bias.

              1. Sebastes
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                This

          2. HurriKane
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Saka to Foden is tempting.

            EVE lei WHU bre ips

            4 teams in the bottom 6 for goals conceded

            4 teams in the bottom 7 in the league

            I think city will bounce back in the Christmas run . Thoughts?

            1. Captain Mal
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                May I ask if you watched City's game yesterday? Or any of their recent matches for that matter? That's the only reason I can think to keep faith in them.

              • The-Red-1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Could be gold.
                But I've not seen enough signs of life to tempt me yet, though not given it much thought.

                My first thought was a Liverpool player but picking between Jota and Diaz is tough, never know when they'll come on for a 1 pointer

              • Holmes
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Why not, let's go...

              • tommo-uk-
                • 12 Years
                33 mins ago

                I am considering this aswell. City’s form will change and the next 4 fixtures are where it has to happen.

              • The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                19 mins ago

                Doesn't seem like a 'normal' City slump to me. Tedious on the ball, wide open in transition... I just can't see them clicking back into the rhythm we expect. Everton is great fixture for them right now since they won't press and I expect they'll win that but there won't be much space for Foden between the lines. Not interested at all tbh

              • Ausman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Why? Foden now has a grand total of 1 goal and 1 assist. Much better assets available as Saka replacement.

              • Athletico Underachieving
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Same. Now he’s finally scored, I’m going to gamble

              • yousunkmybattleship
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                just now

                Relegation form, no thanks

            2. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              No Isak here. Christmas cancelled. Season over. 😥

              1. Baines on Toast...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                It's a wicked game

              2. Holmes
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                He is no Haaland

                1. Captain Mal
                    59 mins ago

                    If only he could turn into Haaland, what a great Christmas gift would that be for non owners.

                2. Captain Mal
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    I don't own him either. It's just the way it is, can't do much about it.

                  • Weak Become Heros
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    Saka out allows it for me thankfully. Cant ignore him.

                    1. The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 3 Years
                      56 mins ago

                      Same here. Got myself in an awkward spot where I couldn't really afford JP/Cunha - Isak til this injury. Rough Saturday with just Mitoma, Saka, Gabriel & Timber

                      1. FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        46 mins ago

                        The mooted Jackson benching in the next 2 after today will be the icing on the cake.

                        1. The Mentaculus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 3 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          Bring on the pain! Only silver lining is I have 3 FTs & my defence is fine so I can get my whole front 8 fixed up. Was planning on rolling but that's well out the window now

                  • Gandalf
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    It's not as bad as it looks.

                    After factoring in EO, it's only about 9 points down, and your player in his place could do something (e.g. Cunha) and worst case likely about 1.5 of those EO points clawed back.

                    If the rest of your team have flopped then that's different.

                    A missed hat-trick at 100% EO hurts a lot more.

                    1. jack88
                      • 3 Years
                      51 mins ago

                      It isnt bad,but could be Golden

                  • Ginkapo FPL
                    • 13 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Log out then

                3. Jimmy B
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Wouldn't wish injury on the lad and its obviously terrible news for Arsenal and their fans but this is good for the game. That threemium was far too set for the long haul and it was leading to people spending far too long debating over minor things like whether they want Robinson or Munoz or whoever else won't be keeping cleans at the back, which flavour of the month enabler they wanted who will lose their form at some point. Now we have to think about things a bit more regarding the big guns, the potential game changers. I reckon after this weekend anybody not already there will be going lighter in midfield and heavier up top and there will be a significant shift away from the budget forwards.

                  1. el polako
                    • 7 Years
                    56 mins ago

                    He limped so many times for no reason that he finally manifested a real injury.

                  2. jack88
                    • 3 Years
                    55 mins ago

                    Right. No haaland and threemium mid. It was very template.
                    Now it would be more interesting of one of salah/ palmer get injured.
                    Haaland time Again?

                  3. The Knights Template
                    • 11 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Would you wish a stubbed toe upon him?

                4. Captain Mal
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    What's going on with DCL? He is projected to fall three nights in a row but survives. He could be a bargain at 5.4.

                    Open Controls
                    1. jack88
                      • 3 Years
                      57 mins ago

                      He was always a bargain. A bad bargain

                      1. Captain Mal
                          53 mins ago

                          He's been almost as good as Haaland in the last 7-8 weeks, especially if he gets something today, not to mention the upcoming DGW.

                          1. Ausman
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            1 min ago

                            Rack up those 2 pointers Captain 🙂

                    2. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 14 Years
                      1 hour, 9 mins ago

                      Two transfers this week.

                      Saka + Cunha out.

                      A) Son
                      B) Fernandes
                      C) Foden

                      1) Solanke
                      2) Jesus
                      3) Jackson

                      The only one I can't afford is Son + Jackson. Gonna be tough to decide. I think I like a short term punt so I'm thinking Son + Jesus but Foden is tempting with the good fixtures and Solanke/Jackson are way more reliable for long term mins than Jesus.

                      1. Jimmy B
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                        Probably wait for todays games first if you can. Be some scenes if Jackson does get himself banned because he fancies Boxing Day off

                        1. Camzy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 14 Years
                          1 hour, 2 mins ago

                          Yeah ofc will wait until after today's games. But assuming everyone is available, what would you do?

                      2. Captain Mal
                          1 hour, 2 mins ago

                          Bruno and Jackson.
                          In my opinion, B>A>>>>>C and 3>>1>>>>>2.

                          1. Jimmy B
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            I'm not sure about Gabriel Jesus. It makes sense sort of but his body probably isn't going to stand up to this busy festive period given he's been used to playing 15 minutes here and there before this week. I think he'll get benched again for at least one of the games.

                        • One for All
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour ago

                          A3

                          1. Captain Mal
                              42 mins ago

                              He can't afford that....

                              1. One for All
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                My bad didn't read full message, B3

                          2. FPL Virgin
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            57 mins ago

                            Factor in a Jackson benching on Thursday or next Sunday to help you decide.

                          3. jack88
                            • 3 Years
                            54 mins ago

                            B3.

                          4. La Roja
                            • 12 Years
                            49 mins ago

                            B3

                          5. Sebastes
                            • 9 Years
                            46 mins ago

                            Easy B3 for me

                            1. Andy_Social
                              • 12 Years
                              24 mins ago

                              I have 2FT and 0 itb for Cunha and Saka also.

                              In Midfield I'm weighing up Bruno F and Odegaard
                              In Attack - not Jackson with his 4YCs. Could be Jesus, Solanke or Raul.
                              OTOH I'm might bench Cunha and go 442 as Gvardiol might come off the bench. I'm keen to replace Flekken with Alisson.

                              1. Sebastes
                                • 9 Years
                                19 mins ago

                                My thinking is Jackson will be rested anyways and once/if he makes it past gw19 he’s safe from suspension, no?

                                I don’t like any of Jesus or Solanke personally and while Øde is essential to Arsenal being good in attack he’s more of an assist the assister kind of player. Granted he should be on most set pieces including right hand corners and penalties in Saka’s absence.

                                I’m almost certain I’m going Bruno for Saka

                                1. Yozzer
                                  • 7 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Rested for what? The only worry with Jackson his another yellow. No need to rest him otherwise he's not been playing in the cups or Europe

                        • One for All
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 4 mins ago

                          Flekken
                          Van Dijk, Lewis, Gabriel
                          Salah, Mitoma, Palmer, Semenyo
                          Wood, Pedro, Isak

                          Vald, Saka, Aina, Greaves

                          1FT 0.4 ITB

                          A) Saka> Amad, GW 19 Pedro> Jackson.

                          B) Saka> Son, GW19 Mitoma> Amad, GW20 Wood > Jackson.

                          Need some help guys, leaning towards A atm

                          1. Captain Mal
                              39 mins ago

                              I would wait to see how Wolves are looking today. Amad plays them next week, so I'd like to know if they are still the team to target.

                            • Sebastes
                              • 9 Years
                              27 mins ago

                              Can you do A with Bruno instead of Amad?

                              1. One for All
                                • 6 Years
                                20 mins ago

                                0.1 short unfortunately...

                                1. Sebastes
                                  • 9 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Then I’d consider that same move but with Wood out instead.

                                  Or B with Fernandes & Sarr instead of Son & Amad if that’s doable

                          2. Captain Mal
                              1 hour, 1 min ago

                              I had 4 players yesterday, Gabriel, Timber, Saka and Sels. If you told me beforehand Sels would outscore 3x Arsenal, I would never believe you.

                              1. Jimmy B
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                38 mins ago

                                I hope you at least played him. Pretty sure there's a few who have gone for Fabs over him

                                1. Captain Mal
                                    33 mins ago

                                    Yeah, thankfully I did.

                              2. mookie
                                • 11 Years
                                1 hour, 1 min ago

                                Elite 1000 template and EO

                                Flekken - 47,4%

                                Gabriel - 92,1%
                                TAA - 45,7%
                                Colwill - 36,2%

                                Salah - 190,7
                                Palmer - 105,3%
                                Saka - 72,9%
                                Mbeumo - 48,3%

                                Pedro - 93,5%
                                Isak - 54,9%
                                Solanke - 39,1%

                                Captaincy:
                                Salah - 93,9%
                                Palmer - 5,5%

                                68,5% own Rogers but only 7,4% played him.
                                Amad was owned by 0,5% last GW and 9,7% own him this GW.
                                Castagne is owned by 19,3%
                                Robinson is owned by 14%

                                1. The Big Fella
                                  • 8 Years
                                  54 mins ago

                                  Good post thanks. Will be interesting to see how the template changes now with Saka out with his hammy

                                  1. jack88
                                    • 3 Years
                                    52 mins ago

                                    Pretty sure they will go for bruno.

                                  2. mookie
                                    • 11 Years
                                    38 mins ago

                                    My guess would be Bruno and Amad will be bought by most.

                                2. jack88
                                  • 3 Years
                                  53 mins ago

                                  So they went for isak instead of jackson...thats the mistake i have done for last 3 weeks. Jacksons 11 points vs isaks 36

                                3. yousunkmybattleship
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 15 Years
                                  8 mins ago

                                  Feeling that Rogers to Amad was a fail for sure.

                              3. The Big Fella
                                • 8 Years
                                55 mins ago

                                Any Liverpool fans? I am on my wildcard this week and want to know when Konate is back. Currently have Gomez and ideally do not want to have planned transfers if he is back in a couple of weeks

                                1. jack88
                                  • 3 Years
                                  49 mins ago

                                  Trent alisson salah would be the popular choice for upcoming dgw imo.

                                  1. The Big Fella
                                    • 8 Years
                                    just now

                                    Yeah I currently have Raya and was thinking of shipping for Becker. Got Salah and was actually thinking Jota for Leicester but not sure i would want to keep him after that because of uncertain minutes. Trent is not in my thinking at all. Do not think he’s worth the money.

                              4. Vlad Tepes
                                • 8 Years
                                50 mins ago

                                With saka out? Do you think Martinelli and Trossard is more nailed or maybe they play Havertz up top and Jesus on Saka position?

                                1. FPL Virgin
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  29 mins ago

                                  Was thinking this myself. Saka to Martinelli.

                                2. Sebastes
                                  • 9 Years
                                  29 mins ago

                                  As an Arsenal fan I think Jesus’ performance this week has made everyone except Saka worse options than before

                                  1. Andy_Social
                                    • 12 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    Possibly, but they did well enough against Palace without him. My issues with Marty and Trossy is minutes. At least Ode is guaranteed starts - and penalties.

                                    1. Sebastes
                                      • 9 Years
                                      just now

                                      Yeah minutes is what I mean. Jesus becoming a real option for us should make all of Trossard, Martinelli and Havertz minutes worse.

                                      Ofc w Saka out it it might stay the same, but they will all get rotated a lot imo

                                3. The Mentaculus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • Has Moderation Rights
                                  • 3 Years
                                  14 mins ago

                                  Maybe against Ipswich we might see all 4 start but after that I think they'll want to revert to Ode - Partey - Rice in the middle, especially after Arteta acknowledged they looked a bit too open with yesterday's setup

                              5. Vlad Tepes
                                • 8 Years
                                49 mins ago

                                Salah no show would be amazing, Isak VC and Rogers in

                                1. Sebastes
                                  • 9 Years
                                  36 mins ago

                                  We can always hope! 😀

                                2. Croaker
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Same: early Christmas present please

                              6. Vlad Tepes
                                • 8 Years
                                49 mins ago

                                Any news regarding Cunha?

                                1. Andy_Social
                                  • 12 Years
                                  37 mins ago

                                  Not yet, but then it's barely breakfast time in the UK. One presumes he's available today.

                                2. Yozzer
                                  • 7 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  What news? He's not going to be banned if that's what you think. It takes weeks. Don't understand why the FPL community haven't already realised this tbh. I mean Google is your friend
                                  Also they are not going to drop it on him 24 hours or so before their game after the preparation all week.

                                  1. Yozzer
                                    • 7 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Thankfully lol. I would hate to see so many players get Rogers off their bench.

                              7. Artemis Titans
                                • 10 Years
                                45 mins ago

                                Drunken Hits….im getting reckless.
                                Raya,(fab)
                                Hall, Dunk, HBellis(greaves,Vdb)
                                Salah, (c) Palmer, Amad, Maddison (Enzo)
                                Haaland, Jackson, Jesus
                                0.7 itb 0ft
                                I did Saka to Maddison, Lanks to Jesus
                                Next greaves to Joachim Anderson or forest def millenkovic. Or???
                                Any advice appreciated

                                1. Artemis Titans
                                  • 10 Years
                                  16 mins ago

                                  Citeh looked bad yesterday. But I’m still Hoddling Haaland.

                                  1. Artemis Titans
                                    • 10 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Resisting dumping Haaland for Isak.

                                2. CONNERS
                                  • 6 Years
                                  just now

                                  Keeping Haaland and buying Jesus instead of Isak?

                                  You must be wasted.

                              8. Botman and Robben
                                • 8 Years
                                45 mins ago

                                2FT 0.3M ITB.

                                Want to get Isak, sell Saka and get Bruno?

                                Sánchez
                                Gabriel VVD Robinson
                                Palmer Saka Amad Salah
                                Jackson Cunha Wood

                                Matthews Winks Faes Mazraoui

                                1. Sebastes
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Yeah good moves

                                  1. Sebastes
                                    • 9 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    Saka > Bruno, Cunha > Isak

                              9. The FPL Units
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 14 Years
                                26 mins ago

                                Thinking Saka & Cunha to Amad & Isak -4

                                Raya
                                Robinson VVD Gab
                                Salah Palmer Mbeumo Saka* Enzo
                                Cunha* Wissa

                                Bench: Fab Pedro Konsa Faes

                              10. boombaba
                                • 11 Years
                                23 mins ago

                                Saka strand Larsen to Jota and Isak ?

                                1. The FPL Units
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 14 Years
                                  just now

                                  Not convinced on Jota

                              11. OFFSIDEFOOTYF1
                                  20 mins ago

                                  Haaland's time is up. HAALAND + SEMENYO -> ISAK + FODEN / BRUNO could be a differential combo.

                                  1. The Knights Template
                                    • 11 Years
                                    14 mins ago

                                    Haaland is a keeper next 3 gws

                                    1. Nomar
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 15 Years
                                      just now

                                      He may as well be playing in goal, probably would get his owners more points than he’s currently getting!

                                  2. jack88
                                    • 3 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    His time waz up way before..now he is actually a decent pick because of fixtures and no saka

                                • boombaba
                                  • 11 Years
                                  19 mins ago

                                  Is Lewis banned next game ?

                                  1. The FPL Units
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 14 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    I looked it up for you, got a clean spoon, he is on 3 YC.

                                    1. The Knights Template
                                      • 11 Years
                                      just now

                                      Arise, Sir FPL Units the Kind!

                                • Pointless
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  18 mins ago

                                  For the first time in my FPL life I’ve looked at my team and seen the captaincy is on the wrong player! Could have sworn I put it on Salah but it’s on Palmer. I’m hoping for a Palmer no-show, so I get Salah upgraded from vice-captain and Roger’s haul off my bench!

                                  1. The Knights Template
                                    • 11 Years
                                    7 mins ago

                                    Arise Sir Pointless the Took!

                                  2. Nomar
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 15 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    Neither has played yet, so what are you basing this on?

                                    1. Ginkapo FPL
                                      • 13 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Do you log on during matches? This is nothing compared to armageddon posts

                                  3. Mighty Duck
                                      1 min ago

                                      First they're carrying corruption with intended/unintended assists rubbish, now they change players' captaincy however they want. This game's getting more and more malicious.

                                  4. Sebastes
                                    • 9 Years
                                    18 mins ago

                                    Verbruggen, Henderson
                                    Gabriel, Robinson, Colwill, Greaves, RAN
                                    Salah, Saka*, Palmer, Mitoma, Rogers
                                    Isak, Raul, JP

                                    1ft, 2,8itb

                                    1. Saka & RAN > Fernandes & Trent a no brainer?
                                    2. Play Verbruggen (BRE) or Henderson (bou)?

                                  5. Cruyff's Eleven
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    18 mins ago

                                    Is Jesus actually an option now, or still iffy minutes wise?

                                    1. The FPL Units
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 14 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Seems to be in this bubble

                                    2. Sebastes
                                      • 9 Years
                                      just now

                                      He’s a risk, I think Havertz starts v Ipswich. At the very best it’s a 50/50

                                  6. Pointless
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 8 Years
                                    16 mins ago

                                    Any love for Gakpo? I’m on wildcard and already have Isak and Jackson.

                                    1. Sebastes
                                      • 9 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      Been looking at him but with Jota back I think it becomes quite a big risk

                                    2. The Knights Template
                                      • 11 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      Don’t be Silly, Sir Pointless!

                                  7. DavvaMC
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    16 mins ago

                                    Who do you think is the best Greaves replacement is?

                                    Castagne
                                    Hall
                                    Huijsen
                                    Burgess

                                    This is my current team

                                    Raya
                                    Gabriel / Robinson / Kerkez
                                    Amad / Saka / Salah / Palmer
                                    Wissa / Pedro / Isak

                                    Fab | Rogers | Munoz | Greaves

                                    Thanks

                                  8. Nomar
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 15 Years
                                    11 mins ago

                                    Anyone else thinking Saka to Martinelli?

                                    1. Sebastes
                                      • 9 Years
                                      just now

                                      Nope. Don’t think his minutes are any more secure than before

                                  9. boc610
                                    • 12 Years
                                    9 mins ago

                                    So how many times have you freaks googled 'cuhna''in the last hour?

                                    1. jack88
                                      • 3 Years
                                      6 mins ago

                                      Wont happen.
                                      If he doesnt play i will get milenkovic 6 points tho. But i guess lot of people is waiting for rogers 14.
                                      So, Hopefully cunha is playing

                                    2. Ginkapo FPL
                                      • 13 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Means no worries

                                  10. Shark Team
                                    • 7 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Rank from best to worst considering the price over these fixtures?

                                    Sarr (SOU, CHE, lei, whu, BRE, mun, EVE)
                                    Rogers (new, BHA, LEI, eve, ars, WHU, wol, IPS)
                                    Enzo (FUL, ips, cry, BOU, WOL, mci, WHU, bha)

                                  11. Jet5605
                                    • 10 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Did anyone get Sarr'd when he was at Watford? I bought him after 2-3 mega hauls and then got a string of blanks. He's got the ability but no consistency. With Eze coming back I just have a bad feeling.

