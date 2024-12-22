11
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    just sold saka for a hit, fpl god have mercy...

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      just now

      surely arteta wont risk him with Ipswich

  2. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Who knows? Not me
    We never lost control
    You're face to face
    With the man who sold the Saka...

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      How's the patrol going, homie?

    2. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Spelt it wrong...

  3. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Price Changes 22nd December

    Rises: Isak 8.9, Raúl 5.6, Robinson 4.9, Collins 4.6, O'Shea 4.1

    Falls: Mitoma 6.5, Barnes 6.1, Smith Rowe 5.4, Buonanotte 4.9, Sinisterra 4.8, Gana 4.8, Endo 4.6, Sugawara 4.3, Kelly 4.2, Faes 4.0

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      gabriel didnt rise ffs and greaves didnt drop..

      1. Ragabolly
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Gabriel is not even close to rise, not sure how other models had him close

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Must say I'm enjoying using the new price predictor - filtering out the < 1% owned helps focus on what's relevant. I keep seeing Dunk is due to drop again - but that's not going to happen it seems.

  4. Manani
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    regarding the last possible time to activate my WC,

    is it deadline for GW19 or GW20?

  5. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any suggestions for a Saka replacement?
    Not really any standout options as far as I can see. Have Palmer, Salah, Bowen and Semenyo at the moment.

  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Who remembers Mark's preambles and kneejerks? Beautiful pieces of writing. Neale's hatrick of scout note hot take articles from Saturday's games are the closest thing we have now. If anyone else can write FPL content like this, I've not seen it.

