248
248 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Different gw, trying again.

    Any Kudus owners out there??

    or am I speaking to the crickets and tumbleweed again...

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Chirp, ssssshhh

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        ......

        Open Controls
  2. GE
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Saka -> ? to fund Cunha -> Isak
    (max 8.4, I have Bruno)

    1) Bowen
    2) Mbeumo
    3) Gordon
    4) Jota
    5) Amad
    6) Enzo

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Gordon or go cheap, Sarr prehaps

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      4 if plays well tomorrow and gets over 60mins

      Open Controls
      1. GE
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        So take the price rise of Isak on the chin?

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes as I am waiting g

          Open Controls
    3. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I have done Enzo for the same reason. Used FT. Think it’s worth it with the fixtures.

      Open Controls
  3. el polako
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Pep might be perfect assistant manager chip in few weeks providing they drop mid table by then and suddenly find some form (ie spend 600 million on Rodri replacement).

    Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Any idea how long Jesus will keeps his spot? Surely he should keeep it as long as he keeps scoring. Never know with fraudteta though.

    I need to get rid of Cunha and Jackson is the lead runner, but he's also on four yellows... Any ideas?

    Open Controls
  5. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hey chaps

    Raya
    Gabriel - Lewis - TAA
    Enzo - Saka - Salah - Palmer
    J.Pedro - Jackson - Isak
    ___________________________
    Fabianski: Rogers: Huijsen: Konsa

    For exact funds this is tempting……
    Lewis + Saka + Pedro > Castagna + Son + G.Jesus

    Probs not worth a -8 though hey?
    Hits are paying off well this season though.

    Open Controls
    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Feels like more hits will be around the corner with these transfers mate…

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        I have to agree in this case, sometimes moves for “exact funds” is not always a good sign hehe

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Chasing last week's pts.

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Agreed, I shall cool it haha

            Open Controls
  6. Iceman 3 Killer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Help please team

    Can do Saka and Wissa to Son and Jesus tonight, but can’t afford tomorrow (already have Isak)

    Would you do this for -4 or roll? Amad my sub for Saka. Wissa hard fixtures coming up

    Open Controls
    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Wissa have all the toughest teams at home, which might be better than you think.

      Open Controls
  7. el polako
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    People bringing in Jesus now will be selling him disappointed in few weeks time.

    Don’t do it, his shot at the goalie after Trossards perfect lay off is the real Jesus - don’t be fooled by few goals.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Those that gambled this week are already 1m up

      Open Controls
      1. Odikostar
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        And theyRe still behind us

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        No, they rose from 7 million to 4 million.

        Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Tyson let’s go

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Looks obese

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Isn't that how he's always looked like though? Has a weird body for a top level fighter, imo.

        Open Controls
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Too much muscle and you waste too much energy, like AJ.

        Open Controls
  9. theodosios
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Anyone considering Saka > Odegaard?

    Open Controls
    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not really. He doesn’t look that sharp for points at the moment

      Open Controls
      1. theodosios
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Have Palmer, Salah, Bruno and Enzo and the other options don't seem great either

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I did watch the match. Not me. I rather downgrade Saka and get Jackson for example.

      Open Controls
      1. theodosios
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Have Jackson, Palmer and Enzo, so no more CHE slots, don't want to double up Man Utd, Spurs players are roulette, Mbeumo and Rogers with not so good fixtures...really don't know what to do...

        Open Controls
    3. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      5 goals today with no Ode involvement is not a great sign

      Open Controls
  10. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    You guys reckon Cunha will drop tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Seems unlikely according to prediction sites.

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Erling The Humble One might drop.

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  11. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play WC now or GW19?

    Current team:

    Henderson Fabianski
    Timber Saliba VVD Robinson Barco*
    Salah Palmer Kluivert Rogers Saka*
    Isak Wissa Cunha*

    3FTs & 0.1itb

    Open Controls
    1. dhamphiir
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      How many changes will there be in GW18 and GW19?

      Open Controls
      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Doubt that many, maybe not double arsenal defence on gw19 but will keep for Ipswich, but that’s it

        Open Controls
  12. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Saka a must sell? That would allow me to do Isak-Cunha for free if I get a mid up to 9.0.

    Open Controls
    1. Total Foot 5
      • 11 Years
      just now

      how lopng is he out fpr sure?

      Open Controls
  13. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    I dont understand why Guardiola treats Haaland different than any other player hes coached bar Messi. Aguero was a much more complete striker than Haaland yet even he was benched frequently for Pep to try playing without a striker or just for random rotation. Why does he refuse to keep Haaland on his toes?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Pep does make me laugh when it comes to Kun. He made a big point of wanting more out of a striker when it came to Kun. But when it comes to Haaland, it’s a different story altogether.

      Same bs with Zlatan.

      Open Controls
  14. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    just now

    If you could choose only one budget midfielder who would you go for?

    A. Enzo (own Palmer of course)
    B. Rogers
    C. Amad
    D. Murphy (own Isak & Hall)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.