SATURDAY IN BRIEF

The most-sold and most-benched midfielder of Gameweek 17 was the latest player to profit from Manchester City’s ongoing slump.

Morgan Rogers (£5.3m), jettisoned by 340,000 managers ahead of Saturday’s deadline and benched by a further 890,000, delivered his biggest-ever FPL score – 14 points – by scoring and assisting in Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over the faltering reigning champions.

It was an eighth blank in 12 starts for the shot-less Erling Haaland (£14.9m), while there were duck-eggs for the cautioned Josko Gvardiol (£6.1m) and Rico Lewis (£4.6m).

At least some transfers paid off. Alexander Isak (£8.8m), the most-bought forward of Gameweek 17, bagged his first-ever Premier League hat-trick as Newcastle United swatted aside sorry Ipswich Town.

Jacob Murphy (£4.9m) continued his good form by contributing two attacking returns for the third Gameweek in a row.

There were goals galore at Selhurst Park, too, but Bukayo Saka (£10.6m) wasn’t amongst them. A hamstring injury forced the winger off early on, with assessment to follow.

A resurgent Gabriel Jesus (£6.7m) was Crystal Palace’s bogeyman for the second time in 72 hours, following up his midweek treble with a brace in south London.

Nottingham Forest’s impressive backline meanwhile passed their latest test with flying colours, shutting out the division’s highest scorers in home matches – Brentford – with minimal fuss.

Six clean sheets is a tally that only Arsenal can better, while goalscorer Ola Aina (£4.9m) now sits proudly atop the defenders’ FPL points table after his 15-point haul.

Finally, in east London, another blank for Joao Pedro (£5.9m) and a busted clean sheet for the ninth match in a row for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m) made it to 10 attacking returns for the season with an assist in that fixture.

GAMEWEEK 17: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 17: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

