  1. Not again Shirley
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    I am sure I am not the only one and the same boat but it seems to be week after week where I get the 50:50 calls wrong. This weeks were Davis and Strand Larsen and benched Rogers and Kerkez. Can’t get a break!

    Someone made a very wise comment last week that the real winners are the ones who were hit by a bus 7 weeks ago. My team then has smashed my current team ever since.

    Caveat is that said player would not be alive to enjoy the points.

    1. Brosstan
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Said player wouldnt have to endure this game though. A win all taken into account.

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Just change your team once a month is the sweet spot

    3. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Playing Larsen over Rogers was a good decision...just bad luck

      Playing Davis over Kerkez not a good decision imo......I had Davis since GW5......Have played him in all games except one when he scored 10 points.....felt amazing after taking him out this week for Colwill

      1. Not again Shirley
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Being an Ipswich fan I have seen his potential every mate as he plays so far forward but alas no returns. Last week was probably his last chance.

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          I enjoyed his goal vs Leicester lol

        2. sankalparora07
          • 1 Year
          2 hours ago

          There's no one to convert the chances which he creates....the guy's good but he won't be a good FPL pick unless someone converts his chances

    4. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Second in our ML has only made 3 transfers so far & probably not even playing

    5. Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Boohoo

      1. Not again Shirley
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Nice one Rodney.

    6. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I try to keep the bench as cheap as possible just to rid myself of this pain.

    7. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I'd argue if the said player gets the captaincy right every week - it's probably alright.

  2. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    EVE love a 0-0..... Gvardiol looking good for next week

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Even Everton can score

    2. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yeah, I've left him on my bench lately, but I think i'll start him just the once.

  3. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Finally a stroke of luck in this nightmare gw... Huijsen haul coming on for Raul.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Skill

    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      😀

    3. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Oh dear

    4. Mother Farke
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Someone tell him.

      • Warby84
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Oh dear

      • Gooner Kebab
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Love jammy points - the more the merrier!

    5. cigan
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Dunno what's worse

      Rogers looking at Palmer, Saka, Mbeumo, Wood, Pedro & Cunha from my bench
      or
      Isak looking at Palmer, Saka, Mbeumo, Wood, Pedro & Cunha from everyone else's teams

      1. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Cumulatively bad tbf

    6. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      A. Start Konsa
      B. Start Lewis
      C. TAA -4

      1. tbos83
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        B

    7. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Forrest 4th and Bournemouth 5th, love the PL.

      1. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        City mudded, love the PL.

    8. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      GW saved by Sanchez and Robinson

      Hope you all have a great day

      1. Gooner Kebab
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Could've been worse if Cunha blanked and Rogers on bench.
        But all in all, decent mate.

        Hope you're having a decent gw too

    9. C_G
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      thoughts on Evanilson ---> Jesus on 1 FT? have 2 FTs, will keep Kluivert and Cunha for next fixture too.

    10. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Brennan has become my biggest problem now....benched again.... wasn't he like completely nailed a week or so back? What wrong has he done?

      1. Free Hat
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Son back, solanke and Kulu nailed and Maddie hitting form.
        No place left...

        Open Controls
        1. sankalparora07
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          I don't know mate.....the guy has scored in 7 back to back games... should surely find a place in the team

      2. Alan The Llama
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        When Spurs played Rangers, he was shocking. Not Werner levels of shocking but not far off.

        1. sankalparora07
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Yeah but he scored in 7 back to back games.... surely he can't be taken after just one bad game....I just don't understand Ange's love for Kulu

    11. Brosstan
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Need VVD hat trick to save my season 🙁

    12. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Two weeks running Robinson knock from 2 baps to zero after FT

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Defo something dodgy going on

      2. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Ffs

    13. Game of Throw_ins
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Everyone have been incredible. Just 4 goals conceded in last 11 matches (if you exclude 4-0 loss to ManU).

      Regret selling Pickford for Raya ahead of his tough fixtures few weeks back.

      1. Game of Throw_ins
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Everton*

      2. Alan The Llama
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Thanks, very kind of you to say.

      3. Gooner Kebab
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        You're a better manager than all of us if you kept with Pickford through those tough fixtures

    14. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      I guess four-mium or three-mium is old news now.

      Now that I'm flushed with cash - who do i get to replace Saka?

      1) Jota (LEI)
      2) Odegaard (IPS)
      3) Sonny (nfo, but plays Wolves next)

      Foden, Enzo, Amad considered but maybe not this week.

    15. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Is saka replacement between son and foden?

    16. Doozer2008
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I’m thinking that I just keep Cunha and let him see out his ban and use my squad.

      Bought him pretty early on and just don’t see any viable alternatives.

      1. Emery Christmas
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Funnily enough he will lose value when he gets banned

        1. Doozer2008
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Fair point.

          Currently he’s £7.1 and on my transfer page, says I’d get £6.8 million for him….

          Decisions. Decisions.

    17. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Salah wants another lol

    18. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      And there we go

    19. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Oh no, I've just lost a VVD point. quite ruins the 34 point present Mo serves up 😉

      1. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Swings and roundabouts with the occasional slide

      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        *36 shortly 🙂

    20. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Solanke G

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Bj A

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          VVD is overrated

