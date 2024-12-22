There are four matches kicking off simultaneously at 14:00 GMT this afternoon.

Enzo Maresca makes two changes for the trip to Everton, bringing Axel Disasi and Pedro Neto into the line-up. The banned Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke make way.

Dwight McNeil remains out for Everton, so Sean Dyche goes with the same team that drew at Arsenal.

At Craven Cottage, Timothy Castagne, Calvin Bassey, Josh King, Tom Cairney and Rodrigo Muniz are in for Kenny Tete, Jorge Cuenca, Sasa Lukic, Andreas Pereira and Raul Jimenez.

Emile Smith Rowe is absent from Marco Silva’s matchday squad.

Opponents Southampton meanwhile recall Aaron Ramsdale, who is back after a finger injury, Yukinari Sugawara and Nathan Wood, as Alex McCarthy, Ryan Manning and Kamaldeen Sulemana drop to the bench.

Danny Ward for Mads Hermansen is one of three changes Ruud van Nistelrooy has made from last week, with Boubakary Soumare and Jordan Ayew also coming in for Hamza Choudhury and Kasey McAteer.

Matheus Cunha – who was charged with misconduct by the FA earlier this week – is in Vitor Pereira’s first starting XI as Wolverhampton Wanderers manager.

Elsewhere, Jose Sa, Joao Gomes, Rodrigo Gomes and Goncalo Guedes come in for Sam Johnstone, the suspended Rayan Ait-Nouri, Mario Lemina and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Over at Old Trafford, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee replace Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund. There is still no place in the matchday squad for Marcus Rashford, however.

Andoni Iraola makes only one change, with Tyler Adams starting in place of Lewis Cook.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gueye, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Keane, O’Brien, Patterson, Coleman, Armstrong, Lindstrom, Beto, Chermiti

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Tosin, Disasi, Colwill, Caicedo, Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Casadei, Veiga, Guiu, Nkunku, Madueke, George, Felix

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, King, Berge, Wilson, Cairney, Iwobi, Muniz

Subs: Benda, Andersen, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Lukic, Godo, Raul, Adama, Vinicius

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Sugawara, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Walker-Peters, Fernandes, Downes, Aribo, Dibling, Armstrong

Subs: McCarthy, Ugochukwu, Manning, Lallana, Sulemana, Bree, Fraser, Onuachu, Archer

Leicester City XI: Ward, Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen, Soumare, Skipp, El Khannouss, Ayew, Mavididi, Vardy

Subs: Faes, Okoli, Winks, De Cordova-Reid, Choudhury, Daka, Thomas, Buonanotte, Iversen

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Bueno, Toti, Doherty, Andre, J Gomes, R Gomes, Guedes, Cunha, Strand Larsen

Subs: Johnstone, Hwang, Dawson, Doyle, Forbs, Bellegarde, Meupiyou, Cundle, Lima

Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Malacia, Amad, Fernandes, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Yoro, Evans, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund, Collyer

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Christie, Adams, Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara, Evanilson

Subs: Travers, Aarons, Cook, Billing, Brooks, Hill, Kinsey, Winterburn, Unal



