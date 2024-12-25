66
  1. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Happy Christmas everyone! Hope you all have a great day! 🙂

    Just looking over the team here.

    Raya
    Gabriel - Lewis - TAA
    Enzo - Salah - Bruno - Palmer
    Pedro - Jackson - Isak
    ____________________________
    Fabianski: Rogers: Huijsen: Konsa

    0FT, 2.1 ITB

    Already done Saka > Bruno

    Obviously last GW I was left wishing I’d of bench boosted haha!

    However, again this GW, is this worthy of bench boosting?
    Even happy to take a hit for something like Konsa > VVD or Rogers > Jota and playing BB.

    Be good to know your opinions gents.
    Cheers!

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Pedro > Jesus is another option

  2. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Best Saka Replacement

    A- Diaz
    B- Foden
    C- Bruno
    D- Maddy
    E- Son

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      C imo, just want that reliability and security over Xmas.
      If feeling more risky though I guess Diaz or Foden.

    2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        D

      • Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Bowen if you don’t mind removing him the following week!

    3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Mbeumo French?

      1. You Konate be serious!
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Camaroonian but they do speak French.

        • Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Nationality: Cameroonian, French

        • Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            No, but I can read a little

        • The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Estupinan or Hall?

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Hall

            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Thankee!

        • Price Changes
          rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Price Changes 25th December

          Rises: Luis Díaz 7.5, Gakpo 7.2, I.Sarr 5.8, J.Murphy 5.0, Hall 4.7

          Falls: Watkins 8.8, Welbeck 5.6, Calvert-Lewin 5.4, Mavididi 5.1, Ndidi 4.9, Kilman 4.4, Omobamidele 4.2

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Merry xmas!

            1. rainy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              Cheers, Knighto, you as well!

          2. rainy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Happy Christmas, everyone!

          3. KeanosMagic
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Merry Christmas!

            Very worried I've gone Jota as my Liverpool mid alongside Salah! I've been a good boy this year though... Hopefully he'll deliver!

            1. Casual Player
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              I’m keen

              It’s either complete safety in Bruno or complete risk in Jota for me

              PS thanks Rainy
              (And a merry Xmas to all)

          4. Royal5
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            1 return in the last 12 was enough for the Calvert-Lewin owners I see

          5. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Thanks Ragabolly
            Gakpo rising but no one on here talking about him!

            1. Bushwhacker
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Rotation risk as listed above ; I would not be surprised for the Liverpool front three to be Jota Nunez and Salah on Thursday.

          6. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Gifter of pressies Rainy down!

          7. Eze Really?
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Happy Christmas Rainy. Thank you for your toils this year. Your site is good also and now a lot of copycats.

          8. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Cheers Rainy. Merry Christmas to you and yours.

          9. The Snowman
            • 14 Years
            29 mins ago

            Merry Christmas!

        • Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Has anyone asked a question about Saka replacements yet?

          1. evilfish
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Is Saka injured?

            1. Amartey Partey
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Arteta tricking everyone. Watch him start.

          2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              What’s wrong with Saka?

            • NZREDS
              • 11 Years
              46 mins ago

              Never heard of her

          3. Letsgo!
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Will u do iwobi to foden for -4
            And start foden over cunha?

            1. FantasyClub
              • 3 Years
              22 mins ago

              That could be actual FPL suicide

            2. FantasyClub
              • 3 Years
              21 mins ago

              If the hit doesn’t pay off and Cunha hauls you’ll probably wanna quit

              1. Letsgo!
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Actually i already wanted to quit when saka gave me 1x2 captain points

          4. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Saka to Bruno for -4, or play Rogers?

            1. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              23 mins ago

              Rogers.

            2. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              10 mins ago

              Bruno

            3. FantasyClub
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Rogers

          5. George James
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Play one

            A) Rogers

            B) Strand Larsen

          6. OptimusBlack
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Should Sell one of Greaves or Van deberg for -4 and bench Castagne
            Gabriel Castagne VVD
            So which is best option
            A- Gvardiol
            B- Munoz
            C- Kerkez

            1. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              18 mins ago

              Start Castagne. Has some attacking threat.

              1. OptimusBlack
                • 11 Years
                15 mins ago

                You feel he would doing well v.s Chelsea ?

                1. GreennRed
                  • 13 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  He'll do alright. Chelsea defence is poor. Keeping Palmer relatively quiet will be a good start for Fulham. Neither A, B or C are good CS bets and to get starts you 4 points down.

                  1. OptimusBlack
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers

          7. Karan14
            • 8 Years
            51 mins ago

            Fabianski
            TAA Gabriel Timber
            Salah Palmer Bruno Amad
            Isak Pedro Cunha

            (Flekken Enzo Dunk Greaves)
            1 FT & 2.1m

            A) Save FT
            B) Flekken to Alisson

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              A

          8. Zilla
            • 7 Years
            49 mins ago

            GK to play
            A) Sanchez (FUL)
            B) Fabianski (sou)

            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              B

            2. OptimusBlack
              • 11 Years
              just now

              B

          9. C. SAMBA
            • 11 Years
            43 mins ago

            Aina or Robinson?

            Thanks and Merry X'mas

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              35 mins ago

              I'd bench both of them this week.

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                just now

                To the pine with the both of ye says Wednesday!

          10. Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            36 mins ago

            Working on Christmas here. So nothing Merry about it.

            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Your efforts are appreciated.

          11. The Snowman
            • 14 Years
            26 mins ago

            Favourite Frenchman of all time?

            Thierry Henry, David Ginola, Laurent Robert, Eric Cantona, Steed Malbranque, Claude Makelele, William Gallas, Marcel Deailly, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires, Nicolas Anelka, William Saliba, Emmanuel Petit, N'golo Kanté, Patrice Evra, Dimitri Payet, Hugo Lloris, Louis Saha, Hugo Lloris, Lucas Digne, Gaël Clichy, Franck Leboeuf, Fabien Barthez, Bacary Sagna, Olivier Giroud?

            I'd say Julien Laurens!

            1. Lucky Z
              • 7 Years
              15 mins ago

              Yaya Sanogo surely

            2. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              12 mins ago

              Louis Pasteur

            3. Jimmers
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              5 mins ago

              In Ireland, Henry would be bottom of the poll........

            4. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Florent Malouda was always a staple in mine FPL teams, and a lovely player to watch too.

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                just now

                So was Clichy.

          12. Lucky Z
            • 7 Years
            26 mins ago

            Sanchez
            TAA | Gabriel | Dalot
            Salah | Diaz | Palmer | Bruno
            Isak | Jackson | Pedro

            4.0 | Amad | RAN | Greaves

            1. Lucky Z
              • 7 Years
              23 mins ago

              Anything need a hit? 0.5ITB

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Who’s worrying you?

          13. Jimmers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            13 mins ago

            Smith Rowe to Martinelli or

            Raul to G Jesus?

            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Latter

